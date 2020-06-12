We’re Open: Casa Tua
We’re Open
Business name: Casa Tua Restaurant and Club
Address: 403 S. Galena St., Aspen, CO 81611
Phone: 970-920-7277
Web: http://www.casatualife.com
Email: aspenreservation@casatualifestyle.com
Instagram: @casatualife/@casatuaaspen
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Casa Tua: Our goal during quarantine was to create an environment for the Casa Tua family and friends that was clean and safe while still being able to maintain that level of quality service that Casa Tua in known for. We’ve been brainstorming about fun and creative ways for guests to bring the Casa Tua lifestyle to the home, as well as how we can help support local producers.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
CT: We’ve been blessed with support from our community and hope that continues. The community is part of the Casa Tua family. We look forward to seeing them for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. We have a very special summer menu that we’re excited to share.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
CT: We’ve recently launched our new website, http://www.casatualife.com, or guests can reach us at 970-920-7277. They can also follow us on social media!
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
CT: We were moved by the outpour of concern and love from our Casa Tua family after closing. As we get closer to reopening, the word on the street is that the guests have had fun baking bread and making pasta at home, but they’re ready for Cacio e pepe — “Casa Tua Style!”
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
CT: We want to thank everyone for the support and we look forward to serving everyone in the very near future, clean and safe. Less people sitting at once will allow us to focus even more of our table-side services like pasta “Cacio e Pepe,” branzino al sale, prosciutto cutting and more.
