We’re Open: Bear Den Aspen

Bear Den Aspen cafe and bakery is open daily for take-out and delivery from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Business name: Bear Den Aspen

Address: 301 E. Hopkins Ave. Unit 101, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-922-9218

Web: http://www.beardenaspen.com

Email: info@beardenaspen.com

Instagram: beardenaspen

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Bear Den: We are very fortunate to have an incredibly creative and hardworking team. Our bakers have been cooking up a storm of fresh breads and pastries daily, while our cooks and bartenders are constantly creating new menu items that are best suited for take-out and delivery. Our current favorites are the homemade fried noodles and Sweet Like Anna craft cocktail.

Our talented team does everything from making face masks to designing menus and display boards, modeling, photoshoots and short films. We are very active on social media and enjoy communicating with our guests via text message and Instagram.

In addition, we are offering a selection of pre-fix menus with some of our favorite items. There’s Casual Date Night which includes a craft cocktail kit for two, the Chips n’ Dips app, two entrees and our pastry chef Julie’s famous apple pie. Pour Deux, s’il vous Plait is our fine dining experience and comes with wine and a four-course meal with a cheese course and dessert. Finally, we have our brunch, family-style with drinks, pastries, homemade English muffins and more.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

BD: What they have already been doing. We are so grateful for our loving and supportive locals; our community is truly extraordinary. We love making food for people, serving craft drinks and getting to know our guests. Come on over and let us take care of you.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

BD: All current updates can be found on our website http://www.beardenaspen.com and Instagram account @beardenaspen. You can also text us or call anytime at 970-922-9218.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

BD: We have a lot of repeat customers and have really enjoyed getting to know them better over the past few weeks. Their continued support is the best gift we could receive. We love to entertain our guests, share stories and catch up, even if it’s standing 6 feet apart or via text messages and social.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

BD: We are here for the community. If anyone needs a face mask or food assistance, please don’t hesitate to come to us. In these trying times, caring for one another is very important and it is what we love to do most.

Also, we are working on Joonas, our wine and tapas bar, which is scheduled to open this summer. Stay tuned for more and you can follow our progress on Instagram @joonas_aspen.