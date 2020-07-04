We’re Open: Aspen Home Consignment
We’re Open
In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.
Business name: Aspen Home Consignment
Address: 202 E. Main St., Aspen, CO 81611
Phone: 970-925-1870
Web: aspenhomeconsignment.com
Email: ahconsign@aol.com
Social media: @aspen.consignment (Facebook), @aspen_home_consignment (Instagram), @aspenconsign (Twitter)
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time?
Aspen Home Consignment: Our website is constantly updated and user friendly. Purchases can be made without even leaving your home. We offer pick up when consigning and delivery on your purchases.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
AHC: Shop locally. We offer designer merchandise from staged houses in Aspen at a fraction of the price. You are also helping the environment by recycling.
There is no waiting for an item to be sent. Shop, purchase, take it home, instant gratification. We offer an “out on approval” policy as we want our customers to be happy.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
AHC: Our website aspenhomeconsignment.com and on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
AHC: “This is our first stop when we visit Aspen. Our whole house is decorated by Aspen Home Consignment.”
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
AHC: People want to make their home an oasis, to escape the pandemic. They are upgrading and refreshing more so than ever.
