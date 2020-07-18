We’re Open: Aspen Gymnastics

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through July, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Aspen Gymnastics

Address: Red Brick Gym & Lawn, 110 E. Hallam St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-379-9813

Web: aspengymnastics.com

Email: aspengymnastics@gmail.com

Social media: @aspengymnastics (Instagram), also Facebook and YouTube

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Aspen Gymnastics: Due to the pandemic, we have very limited access to the gym, but thanks to the city and county, our competitive team is back to training inside on a limited basis. In the meantime, we are running recreational classes on the lawn out front of the Red Brick. We bring gymnastics equipment outside every day, Monday through Friday, and the kids are back to gymnastics! The outdoor classes have been a hit!

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

AG: The biggest thing the community can do for us is to continue to work together to flatten the curve. This is how we can get the kids back in school and back in the gym!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

AG: On our website: aspengymnastics.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

AG: The parents and kids are so happy to be back at it with gymnastics!