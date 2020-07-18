We’re Open: Aspen Gymnastics
We’re Open
Business name: Aspen Gymnastics
Address: Red Brick Gym & Lawn, 110 E. Hallam St., Aspen, CO 81611
Phone: 970-379-9813
Web: aspengymnastics.com
Email: aspengymnastics@gmail.com
Social media: @aspengymnastics (Instagram), also Facebook and YouTube
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Aspen Gymnastics: Due to the pandemic, we have very limited access to the gym, but thanks to the city and county, our competitive team is back to training inside on a limited basis. In the meantime, we are running recreational classes on the lawn out front of the Red Brick. We bring gymnastics equipment outside every day, Monday through Friday, and the kids are back to gymnastics! The outdoor classes have been a hit!
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
AG: The biggest thing the community can do for us is to continue to work together to flatten the curve. This is how we can get the kids back in school and back in the gym!
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
AG: On our website: aspengymnastics.com.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
AG: The parents and kids are so happy to be back at it with gymnastics!
