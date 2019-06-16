Tweet All About It: Aspen food and whining

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

• “Wine Country International Editors in #aspen and #snowmass for the next 4 days! @foodandwineclassic” — @vinotasting

• “Given the horrible experience on our way to Aspen with @united last Sunday (delays / cancellations), we now have no confidence in United Airlines for our flight tomorrow. Safer and better to take a shuttle! @SerpellLab @YoussraHilaly” — @mahmoudbukar

• “Congratulations to #Aspen, Colorado for becoming the first city in the state to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products!” — @StanfordTPT

• “i am a HUGE tree hugger and I love the planet earth. but i really dont like @areday in #aspen i must have a low tolerance for B.S.” — @AspenSpin

• “Just read that Martha Stewart is in Aspen for food and Wine. Looked up from my newspaper and saw a little old lady walk by me…and get into an “official Food and Wine SUV…it was her. Reallllly strange timing…” — @marcostrofsky

• “This travel journalist experiencing very unfriendly skies in #Aspen with @United today with cancellation of #5339 #United @FlyAspenAirport” — @roving81611

• “The average home price in Aspen is $4 million, and many homes sell for more than $15 million. What’s more, 60% of homes sell for cash. I’m guessing that the higher the price, the more likely a cash sale. #aspen #gentrification #classinequality #sociology @NaomiUCPress” — @stubes2006

• “Aspen Food & Wine Classic…summer in Aspen is the best! #aspen #foodandwine #colorado #luxurylifestyle” — @dericks1

