Limelight Hotel in Snowmass to host village’s first part-time job fair

Over 15 employers will be hiring on the spot for part-time, seasonal, peak-season only and on-call positions on Tuesday in Snowmass.

From 3 to 7 p.m., businesses including the Timberline Condominiums, New Belgium Ranger Station, High Q marijuana dispensary and more will be at the Limelight Hotel Snowmass looking to bring on new employees during the first-ever part-time job fair.

The fair is ideal for people looking to supplement their full-time job with a part-time position, on-call or substitute work, and also is a good fit for people looking to come back to the workforce from retirement or to earn money while home during school break, according to a Snowmass Tourism news release.

The release also states employers will be looking for candidates with talent, flexibility and a desire to both make some extra income and be a part of the Snowmass Village winter experience.

For more information, visit http://www.gosnowmass.com/jobfair.