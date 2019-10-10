It’s time for beer, bratwurst and polka dancing

Alpine Echo will play traditional polka music to dance to at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park's Octoberfest celebration Saturday.

Provided

Valley residents with a hankering for beer, bratwurst and good old fashioned Bavarian revelry may choose from a pair of Oktoberfest celebrations in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale this weekend.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will ramp up its month-long harvest season Octoberfest celebration this Saturday and on Oct. 19 with a variety of family-friendly activities.

In addition to its monthlong pumpkin patch, photo ops and food and drink specials, the mountaintop theme park will have games for kids, hayrides, face painting, pumpkin decorating and live music.

For adults, they will have a beer garden featuring a selection of seasonal brews, bratwursts, sauerkraut, Bavarian pretzels, popcorn and roasted nuts. There also will be stein-holding contests, keg bowling and polka dancing with the popular local band Alpine Echo.

“October is one of our favorite months at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Our guests can enjoy traditional harvest season activities, Octoberfest favorites, changing colors and beautiful fall weather,” said Nancy Heard, general manager for the park. “We’ve added some new things this year as well … plus, the crowds are smaller here and in Glenwood Springs this time of year, and our new gondola whisks you up and down the mountain in no time.”

Carbondale crosses cultures by starting its Oktoberfest celebration Friday evening in Fourth Street Plaza with a Celtic Fest that will feature bagpipes, drummers and Celtic dancers from Rocky Mountain Scots, a whiskey tasting with Carbondale Beer Works, live traditional Celtic music by Oran Mor, and a Men’s Best Legs in a Kilt contest.

On Saturday, Carbondale’s Oktoberfest celebration will have kids activities from noon to 2 p.m. including face painting and balloon animals, and the Rosybelle Mobile Maker Bus will make an appearance.

There also will be live music from noon to 3 p.m. with Denver’s Thirsty 5, live German music from 3 to 6 p.m. with Rick Borger and the Average German Band, and live ’80s to the ’00s cover band music from Union of None from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

There will also be a cornhole tournament from 1 to 5 p.m., and a liter holding contest at 7 p.m.

Of course, there will be a beer tent both days featuring German beer, wine and cider. Also, authentic German and Celtic cuisine will be on hand, including bratwurst, sauerkraut, shepherd’s pie, pretzels and curry wurst along with tacos, Aspen Mini Donuts, and Mac’s Snack Shack.

