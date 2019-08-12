Business Monday briefs: Aspen Valley Hospital gets stable outlook bond rating; firm gets three awards; Mind Springs expands

AVH gets ‘stable outlook’ from Moody’s

Aspen Valley Hospital announced last week it has received a Baa2 rating with a “stable outlook” designation from Moody’s Investors Service.

The rating by Moody’s — a provider of credit ratings, research and risk analysis — affirmed AVH’s previous Baa2 rating.

The findings that led to the stable outlook by Moody’s included:

• The new clinical affiliation with Hospital for Special Surgery while developing spine services, as well as ear, nose and throat and primary care practices.

• Continued demonstration of fundraising capabilities.

• The completion of the first three phases of AVH’s extensive capital renovation and expansion project, the Master Facilities Plan.

“The hardworking community members who comprise the hospital board and the Audit Committee, as well as the dedicated Foundation Board, highly skilled physicians and the hospital’s staff have helped to guide strategic financial success and stability within our organization,” said Ginette Sebenaler, chief financial officer at AVH, in a statement. “The support of the community and mill levy have made possible the expansion of the specialties and services that allow us to provide the highest quality care in the comfort of our own valley.”

Aspen design firm honored

Aspen-based Symbion Design (www.SymbionDesign.com) recently was honored with three awards for website design and graphic design from the Porsche Club of America.

The awards included first place, 2019 PCA Website Award, Zone Category; second place, 2019 PCA Website Award, Class 4 Category; and second place, 2019 PCA National Newsletter Contest, Class 6 Category.

The awards ceremony took place at the annual Porsche Club of America’s national convention at the Waldorf Astoria Boca Raton Resort & Beach Club in Florida. Symbion Design owner Bill Simon accepted the trophies at the awards banquet on behalf of Symbion Design.

PCA is a nonprofit organization of Porsche enthusiasts in the United States and Canada.

Mind Springs adds psychiatrist

Mind Springs Health has expanded psychiatric services with the appointment of Dr. George Anderson to its Roaring Fork Valley medical provider team.

Based out of the Mind Springs Health Glenwood Springs’ office, Anderson sees clients from Aspen to Eagle in the office, as well as being available to clients at all 10 Mind Springs Health counties via video tele-psychiatry.

Anderson received his doctor of medicine degree and completed his psychiatric residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He also holds a bachelor of science in psychology and master of science and business administration from Mississippi State University in Starkville.