Business Monday briefs: Aspen foundation hires new director; FirstBank opens location at Willits

ACF hires new executive director

Erica Snow



Aspen Community Foundation’s board of trustees announced last week the hiring of Erica Snow to serve as the organization’s next executive director.

Snow most recently served as portfolio director for the Denver-based Colorado Health Foundation, where she worked since 2008.

“Erica Snow is an experienced leader with a long history of philanthropic leadership,” said Marcie Musser, chair of Aspen Community Foundation Board’s search committee. “Her track record of maximizing community impact through strategic philanthropy, strong partnerships, and authentic collaboration will serve ACF and the region well. Erica’s success is grounded in building trust and authentic relationships with diverse stakeholders, and we look forward to expanding our impact and legacy under her direction.”

Snow’s experience includes being a board member for a new charter school in Montebello to joining the Peace Corps in Madagascar.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the leader of Aspen Community Foundation, which has a strong history of bringing people together to solve problems,” she said. “ACF plays a significant role in the region, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the community to expand ACF’s influence and impact in ensuring all community members can thrive.”





Snow graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and she earned her master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in health policy from the University of Colorado, Denver.

Snow will succeed Tamara Tormohlen, who has been with the organization for 20 years, 16 as executive director. Snow will officially begin her duties as executive director on June 13.

FirstBank opens new Willits location

FirstBank opened a new branch location in the Willits Town Center in Basalt (498 Market St.) opened on April 27. This represents FirstBank’s fourth location in the Roaring Fork Valley.

“Making FirstBank’s financial tools more accessible, and closing the rural banking gap is the driving force behind our growth in the Valley,” said FirstBank Roaring Fork Valley market president David Portman. “We are thrilled to bring a FirstBank branch to the Willits shopping center, where we’ll be able to better serve existing and future customers, and continue to invest locally in businesses, developments and other impactful causes that make Basalt a great place to live and work.”

FirstBank will have a new new branch opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 11 a.m. May 11. The branch will host Grand Opening events on May 11, May 12, and May 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring free food and refreshments from local vendors. Attendees will also have a chance to enter to win $100 gift cards to local businesses in the Willits Town Center. First come, first served while supplies last. See the schedule of events below, or visit efirstbankblog.com/basalt-opening-celebration.