Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club revives popular program name in Bob Beattie’s honor

A local program designed to get children out on the ski slopes despite their financial means will be renamed in Bob Beattie's memory.

Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club is changing the name of Base Camp, the club's recreational learn-to-ski and snowboard program, back to the program's original name: Aspen Supports Kids. Beattie, a ski pioneer and visionary who died on Easter, was one of the program's founders. Beattie was a longtime resident of Aspen and Woody Creek.

While Beattie may be best known for his role in founding the World Cup, World Pro Skiing and the U.S. Ski Team (among other pillars of the ski industry), he was a passionate advocate of learn-to-ski programs. When he realized skiing was becoming economically challenging for the local workforce in Aspen, he launched Aspen Supports Kids in an effort to provide financially and logistically accessible programs for the youth of the Roaring Fork Valley.

Nearly 30 years later, the mission remains the same and the program has successfully grown from 25 children to more than 1,600. Beattie stayed involved in the program to the end of his life. Ten years ago, to honor his impact on the youth of the Roaring Fork Valley, AVSC named their endowment fund after Beattie. The endowment is a critical component of the program and allows the club to provide scholarships for program fees as well as free transportation.

"Beyond his major accomplishments in ski racing, my dad was especially proud of bringing local youth on the slopes. His dream was for it to be totally inclusive, ideally with no program fee at all. A great way for us to honor his legacy is to ensure a future for the Aspen Supports Kids program and continue to get kids on skis and boards," Beattie's son, Zeno said.

In addition to the program name change, AVSC, the Beattie family, and The Bob Beattie Ski Foundation are excited to announce a generous $45,000 match for donations made in Bob's memory to the club's Bob Beattie Endowment Fund. Donations made before June 1 will be matched dollar for dollar up to the full $45,000 thanks to Zeno Beattie, Jackie and John Bucksbaum, Christin Cooper and Mark Tache, Sue and Ron Hopkinson, Carol and Mike Hundert, Peter Looram and Yvonne and Otto Tschudi.

Recommended Stories For You

Donations can be made online at http://www.teamavsc.org/donate, by check (made out to AVSC with "Bob Beattie" in the memo) or by phone (please call Miah Wheeler at 970-205-5102.

"Bob treated 7-year-olds with as much care as he did World Cup skiers and contemporaries," said AVSC Executive Director Mark Godomsky. "He wanted every kid to have a chance to experience the fun and challenge of winter sports. Bob absolutely lit up with passion and pride when it came to Aspen Supports Kids. We are honored to continue his legacy and are grateful for the winter sports community's support in that pursuit."

All parties look forward to celebrating Bob's life at a public celebration in Aspen on Dec.8. More details will be released at a later time.