Aspen Times Weekly: A Global Community — the Aspen Sister Cities Connection

by Catherine Lutz

RIGHT AND BELOW LEFT: Chamonix sister city students get a Smuggler Mine tour on May 10 in Aspen. BELOW, RIGHT: A scenic view of Queenstown, New Zealand, which is one of Aspen's Siter Cities.