Aspen Equestrian Team rides their way to regional competition

From left to right, Chamonix Johnson, Emilia Deyarmond and Maia Ettlinger of the Aspen Equestrian Team.

Courtesy photo

The Aspen Equestrian Team’s middle school and high school teams will be competing Feb. 16 in the regional finals in Firestone, following a successful closing to their regular season Jan. 26.

Eight of the teams’ 13 individual members, as well as both teams, will compete in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association’s Zone 8 Region 1 finals.

Aspen Middle Cchool members advancing include Sydney Andrulaitis, Tessa Andrulaitis, Linnea Flynn and Piper Martin. They will be joined by Aspen Community School student Elsa Tullar.

Representing Aspen High are Hannah Yeary, Mackenzi Hart and Halle Horning.

The Aspen Equestrian Team is open to sixth- though 12th graders valleywide and is sponsored by Cozy Point Ranch LLC in Aspen. The team is coached by Annie Graber and Lisa Flynn. Riders do not need to have a horse to participate.

For more details, visit rideiea.org.