A-Basin to open terrain park for bonus weekend

A snowboarder executes a trick on a rail while riding through the Treeline terrain park at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area last month.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

FRISCO — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open its terrain park again on snow-covered slopes this weekend for skiing and riding after trying out the idea last weekend.

The Summit County ski area at the Continental Divide will open the terrain park from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The park will be at the top of the High Noon run and will be accessible via a ride on the Black Mountain Express chairlift followed by a short walk.

The last download from the park is at 3 p.m. No skiing or riding to the base of the mountain’s front side will be available.

Season passes, including A-Basin or Epic passes, are not valid at the terrain park, and everyone must purchase a $25 terrain park ticket in the A-Basin guest services office in Mountain Goat Plaza.

Last weekend, A-Basin provided seven features in the terrain park. Outside of the terrain park, A-Basin closed skiing and riding for the season July 4.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to host CrossFit competition July 27

Arapahoe Basin will host the Mountain Meltdown CrossFit competition, “the original 5K for CrossFit freaks,” on July 27.

In its sixth summer, the event is touring across the country after spending its first five years in Utah. After Colorado, the tour heads to Lake Tahoe, California, in August.

The 5K consists of stairs and trails that athletes push, pedal, and run up and down. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m., departing for a 90-minute capped course. Once the race is over, music, awards and beer garden festivities will take place through 5 p.m.

The competition will consist of several divisions, including King and Queen of the Mountain, which sees athletes carry an additional 20 pounds of weight. There also are competition divisions for beginners, with scaling options, and divisions for ladies, men and four-person teams.

For more information and to register, visit Bit.ly/ABasin​CrossFit. To volunteer, visit Bit.ly/ABasinCrossFitVolunteer.