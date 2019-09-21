Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Sept. 22, 2019)

Let’s hear it for corks and forks

Once again, hats off to the Snowmass Rotary Club for staging the best Wine Festival in 17 years. Spirits were high all afternoon as hundreds of “grape-heads” gathered to sample wines from all over the world while listening to vintage music by Boogie Down. The best restaurants in the valley were onboard serving everything from ceviche to fried baloney sandwiches! Big Hoss ribs were outstanding as well!

This event has earned a place among the best of Snowmass. Congratulations to everyone involved!

Boone & Judy Schweitzer

Snowmass Village

Remembering Jane Leddy

I only spent one day with Jane Leddy. That day she demonstrated what an extraordinary woman she was. On Sept. 19, 2011, I had the good fortune to be paired with Barbara Johnson, Gary Esary and Jane Leddy in the Aspen Senior Golf Tournament.

Jane was 87 years old and came to play, dressed for the tournament in plus fours. We were playing a scramble and had to use four drives from each player. Jane was filled with pep and enthusiasm as we approached our first hole, the 14th. She hit first and her ball landed in the water. Undaunted, when we walked up to the green, she insisted on putting first. She wanted to help our group see the line of the putt even if she could not put the ball in the hole.

The best was yet to come when we reached the 10th hole. Jane’s drive was her best of the day and put us in position to reach the green in two. We were just off the green and she hit a putt that gave us a good idea of the line. I made that long putt and we birdied the hole. Jane gave me a big hug and we all celebrated that birdie on Jane’s drive. We finished the round one under and were amazed and delighted when we learned we had won the tournament. Jane returned to the Senior Center that night with a smile on her face. What an unforgettable and heartwarming day.

Richard Felder

Aspen

Thrift Shop stays on mission

Every month volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop meet to continue to accomplish our mission: to make grants to nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. We are grateful to community members who continue to support our efforts by donating and purchasing gently used clothing and household items.

For the month of September, we are pleased to announce the following recipients: Andy Zaca Youth Empowerment Program, Ascendigo, Aspen Elementary School (Mock Newbery Book Club), Aspen Junior Hockey, AVSC, CORE, Feed My Sheep, KDNK and Youth Zone.

The ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop