In Brief: Squirm Night reminder; bonfire at Carbondale ranch; Limelight Boulder breaks ground

Squirm Night for Aspen candidates Wednesday

Squirm Night gets the election season off and running Wednesday evening as the local news media teams up to ask the candidates for the Aspen City Council and mayor questions, some pointed.

It begins live at 5:30 p.m. in Grassroots TV’s studios at the Red Brick Center for the Arts on grassrootstv.org , as well as GrassRoots TV cable channels 12 and 880HD. Aspen Public Radio’s website will have a link to the forum, and the papers will cover it, as well.

Three City Council candidates are running for two open seats: incumbent Skippy Mesirow and challengers Bill Guth and Sam Rose. They will answer questions from hosts Kaya Williams of Aspen Public Radio; Andre Salvail, editor of the Aspen Daily News; and Don Rogers, editor of The Aspen Times.

At 6:30 p.m., incumbent Mayor Torre and challenger Tracy Sutton will take their turn under the klieg lights and field questions for up to an hour.

There is (very) limited seating for spectators at the Grassroots studios, and questions will not be taken from the audience.





Winter bonfire at Coffman Ranch

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and Aspen Valley Land Trust will host a social gathering Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at Coffman Ranch outside of Carbondale.

Organizers said the evening will begin with a short guided hike before sundown, followed by snacks, warm drinks and lively conversation around the fire. Attendees will have the chance to learn more about how the Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and Aspen Valley Land Trust work together to conserve and restore local lands. There is no cost to attend, and all ages are welcome.

Limelight in Boulder breaks ground

Aspen Hospitality and the University of Colorado Boulder announced that construction is beginning for the on-campus Limelight Hotel Boulder.

The conference center hotel property is expected to open in the summer of 2025. This groundbreaking is the culmination of years of collaboration among the city of Boulder, CU Boulder, and numerous other stakeholders. Plans for a topping-off ceremony and celebration will be announced as construction progresses.

The project website includes renderings and FAQs, and will provide ongoing updates on construction.

As Boulder’s largest meeting and events facility of its kind, the conference center hotel has long been viewed as an important project for the community that will create economic vitality and play a key role in the revitalization of the University Hill business district, officials said.

“This irreplaceable project, at the intersection of Broadway and University, will provide a cornerstone to the university’s campus and catalyze the University Hill neighborhood, becoming a landmark in the area,” Aspen Hospitality CEO Alinio Azevedo said. “Our firm is focused on expanding the Limelight portfolio in the best locations within the best markets, and this project will reinforce the high-quality, sustainable approach to development for which the brand is known. We look forward to creating a focal point for the community and are excited about our commitment to Boulder for generations to come.”

The Limelight Hotel Boulder will include 250 rooms, along with a ground floor restaurant and an outdoor plaza that are both envisioned to be public gathering spots for the local community. The conference facilities offer a 15,000-square-foot ballroom, along with an additional 10,000 square feet of meeting space capable of hosting everything from academic and research conferences to small community gatherings, keeping local organizations from needing to leave town to host larger events.

The city will create a fund out of the accommodations tax generated by the hotel to provide financial support for use of the conference facilities by local not-for-profit organizations and civic group uses.