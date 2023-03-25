In Brief: Skier died falling while clearing snow from chair in Breck; Basalt High senior show work; robotic surgery milestone reached

An Illinois man clearing snow from his chairlift seat with the safety restraint up fell out and died at Breckenridge Ski Resort a week ago, the local sheriff’s office reported.

John Perucco, 60, of Elgin, Illinois, was pronounced dead March 17 at St. Anthony’s Summit Hospital in Frisco after the fall, the Summit County Coroner’s Office said in an email. He was reportedly wearing a helmet when he fell from the lift.

He had not yet reached Tower 1 of Zendo Chair when he fell 25 feet and landed on a hard-packed, groomed trail below, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The department was reportedly notified around 11:20 a.m. of a death at the emergency room.

Zendo Chair is a four-person, fixed-grip chairlift that traverses from Peak 7 to Peak 6, according to SkiResort.info . It opened in 2013, according to past Summit Daily News reports .

“This is another tragic Spring Break accidental death,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons wrote in an email. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the decedent.”





The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board is investigating the incident, according to Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies spokesperson Lee Rasizer. A public report will be published on the Tramway Safety Board’s website upon the completion of the investigation, Rasizer said.

Basalt High School seniors share Capstone Projects

The Roaring Fork Valley community is invited to Basalt High School from 6-8 p.m. on April 6 to view, ask questions, and engage with Basalt High School seniors about their Capstone Projects. These projects are the culmination of two years of work.

School officials said these will be engaging evenings of learning, discussion, and interacting with the high-school seniors. For more information, contact Diana C. Cordova Elliott at dcordovaelliott@rfschools.com .

Capstone Project Link: sites.google.com/rfschools.com/capstoneprojectportfolio-edith/presentation

Robotic surgery milestone reached

ValleyOrtho , part of Valley View Hospital, has reached the milestone of performing 1,000 Mako Robotic Arm surgeries since offering the technology to patients in the Roaring Fork Valley in 2018.

Transforming the way knee and hip replacements are performed, the Mako Robotic Arm is a state-of-the-art technology that allows orthopedic surgeons to precisely perform joint replacement surgery based on each person’s unique anatomy, Valley View officials said.

While the Mako Robotic Arm was initially only found in large metropolitan areas, Valley View was the first hospital in the Roaring Fork Valley and Eagle River Valley to use this medical advancement. This technology reduces post-surgical pain, shortens hospital stays, and promotes quicker rehabilitation, officials said.

Valley View now offers two Mako Robotic Arms: one at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs and the other at the new Valley View Surgery Center in Basalt that opened this month.

Roaring Fork elementaries offer summer enrichment

Registration for the free Summer Advantage program is currently available for kindergarten through fifth grade students in Basalt, Carbondale, and Glenwood Springs, offered Monday through Friday, June 19-July 21 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Basalt Elementary School, Crystal River Elementary School, and Glenwood Springs Elementary School.

Daily free bus transportation will be provided by the Roaring Fork Schools.

The program is available to all elementary-aged children who live in the Roaring Fork Schools’ boundaries (13 schools). The program is sponsored by Summit54 and Roaring Fork Schools.

The enrichment programs include classes such as art, music, dance, video game programming, and environmental studies. Scholars have the same two enrichment classes on Mondays and Wednesdays and two other enrichment classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Student registration is currently available on-line at secure.infosnap.com/family/gosnap.aspx?action=36329&culture=en (English) and secure.infosnap.com/family/gosnap.aspx?action=36329&culture=es (Spanish). Registration is also available via phone: 1-866-924-7226 (*9 for Spanish).

Applications for teachers and teacher assistants are also available on-line at http://www.Summeradvantage.org .

Auditors find room for improvement in Aspen School District finances

Overall, the auditors found no material weaknesses in the Aspen School District’s financial statements, while noting areas for improvement, the school district reported.

The Board of Education received the results of an annual independent auditor’s report March 22.

The audit covered financial records for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022, and was conducted by

CliftonLarsonAllen LLP’s Broomfield, Colorado office.

Among the areas for improvement:

The district needs to prepare bank reconciliations monthly.

The district’s finance department needs to review its policies and procedures and adhere to segregated duties within the finance department.

The audit also highlighted the need for the district to scrutinize expenditures in facilities,

transportation, and technology to ensure they don’t outpace revenues, said Dave Sholes, interim

chief financial officer. The district’s fund balance dipped in FY22 for a second year.

“We believe with stronger financial controls in place, we can rein in expenditures,” he said.

“We are heading in the right direction.”

The district was without a CFO for seven months until he stepped in as interim CFO, said

Superintendent Dave Baugh.

“He (Sholes) has begun the process of reconciling bank statements from last year and also is in

the midst of preparing a sound budget proposal for the 2023-24 school year,” Baugh said.

‘Meet the Author’ features teen writer

Nyala Honey is a local teen author who has published two books so far. This 14-year-old’s newest novel, “The Silent One,” is a post-apocalyptic young adult thriller.

She will discuss her writing journey, the process of publishing her latest book, and answer audience questions at the Carbondale Branch Library on Saturday, April 8, at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided, and the event is free and open to the public. For more information: 970-963-2889.

Dementia presentation at Sopris Lodge

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale will host Woo Bandel, community engagement manager from the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, to present “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors” on Tuesday, April 4, from 2:30-4 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required, and attendance will be limited to 25 registrants . Call 970-456-6871 or visit soprislodge.com/events to RSVP.

U.S. Bank announced as title sponsor of Bash for the Buddies

The Buddy Program announced that U.S. Bank is the title sponsor for the 24th annual Bash

for the Buddies. The bash is a celebration of the youth, families, and volunteer Big Buddies throughout the Roaring Fork Valley with whom the Buddy Program works with through their four mentoring programs.

The event typically raises over one-third of the organization’s annual operating budget and is

critical to sustaining their youth mentoring programs, Buddy Progam officials said.

The Bash for the Buddies will take place on Friday, July 7. This year’s honorees are Gail and Lenny

“Boogie” Weinglass for their many years of service and support of the Buddy Program. In light

of the honorees, this year’s theme is inspired by Boogie’s Diner of Aspen. Gail and Boogie will

also host the event at their ranch in Aspen.

For more information about the Bash for the Buddies event: buddyprogram.org/bashforthebuddies

Large hangers approved for Rifle’s airport

Garfield County has approved an updated concept plan from Dark Horse Aviation to construct two large hangars at the Rifle Garfield County Airport. The Board of County Commissioners accepted the revised concept plan submitted by Dark Horse Aviation, which is constructing two new hangars proposed at 49,000 square feet and another of 40,000 square feet.

“Commissioner Samson said once we get the new development guide approved, we’ll have lots of developers coming to the airport to build, and I think this is just one of the many that will be coming before the commissioners,” said Rifle Garfield County Airport Director Brian Condie.

Dark Horse asked to proceed with its original request to lease airport parcels A-5 and A-6, allowing for the construction of larger hangars at the airport. The proposal noted that Dark Horse was determining how to maximize its investment at the airport over the 40-year land lease. The lease rate for the property was estimated at $83,867 annually.

Ryan Maxfield, executive VP of business development for Dark Horse Aviation, told the board that the design of the Rifle Garfield County Airport and ample ramp room makes it a reliable destination for pilots flying into the area.

“I began flying airplanes before I knew how to drive a car, so I have a unique background,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate enough in my career to have flown into Eagle, Aspen, Telluride, and Rifle, and you guys have one heck of an airport, and you should be very proud. In my mind, from a pilot’s perspective, Rifle’s always been a sure bet. … It’s a safe alternate, even if you’re not coming here in the first place.”

Roaring Fork Engineering announcements

Roaring Fork Engineering announced the promotion of Anthony Alfini to principal and the addition of Maggie McHugh to the team. McHugh will be serving the firm’s water and wastewater clients.

Anthony Alfini

team-anthony-aflini

“Anthony’s expertise in our industry and acumen for business operations have made him an essential member both within our organization and in the external community,” RFE President, owner and Principal Richard Goulding said. “Additionally, we are thrilled to have Maggie McHugh rejoin our team. Her experience in managing large-scale water and wastewater projects will be highly valuable.”

Alfini, a native of Rifle, earned his bachelor’s degree in science and civil engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

McHugh graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering. She then pursued a master’s degree in civil engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, where she focused on water resources.

Maggie McHugh

MAGGIE2

Roaring Fork Engineering offers a range of services including civil, environmental, water resources, and construction administration to clients such as land developers, municipal corporations, commercial entities, and private landowners in Colorado’s mountain communities.

Presentation on organ donation

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale will host a guest speaker from the Chris Klug Foundation for discussion about organ, eye, and tissue donation on Monday, April 10, from 3-4 p.m. at 295 Rio Grande Ave.

April is National Donate Life Month and the Chris Klug Foundation is an Aspen-based non-profit that raises awareness about donation and strives to eliminate the wait for those on the transplant waitlist.

This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested, and attendance will be limited to 25 registrants. For more information or to RSVP, contact Sopris Lodge’s Director of Sales and Marketing Marie Herr at 970-456-6871, or visit the website events page at soprislodge.com/events .

Meeker Mustang Makeover seeks trainers for summer event

The Meeker Mustang Makeover seeks 10 young horse trainers to start a 1- year-old mustang and compete in the makeover and help find homes for these horses.

This year, local horses from the Piceance basin and other areas of Colorado will be highlighted in the competition. Horse trainers, both amateur and professional, are encouraged to apply. While the Meeker Mustang Makeover provides clinics to help trainers through the process, applicants should have horse experience as these horses are wild, officials said.

The application period is open now until April 1 at 11:59 p.m. More information and applications are available at MeekerMustangMakeover.org .

This year, 25 trainers from across Colorado will pick up their Mustangs in Meeker on April 29, attend a Getting Started Clinic, and 120 days later, perform and compete to show how far they have come from wild horse to willing partner in front of a crowd at the Meeker Rodeo Fairgrounds. All horses are then sold at the end with trainers receiving 50% of the proceeds of their horse, in addition to taking home prize money and scholarship funds.

The selected trainers will have the opportunity to attend two free clinics by Wild Horse professional Steve Mantle. There is a youth division with yearlings in hand (halter) for kids ages 10 to 17 and a saddle competition with 3-year-old mustangs for anyone aged 15 and up.

The competition will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, followed by an online and live auction of all the horses to their permanent homes. Trainers receive half of the auction proceeds. Longhorn Video Auctions is the auctioneer and last year attracted 22,000 views on the website.

Applications online at MeekerMustangMakeover.org . Questions? Call Robyn Blackwood at 760-774-6863.