In Brief: Portofolio Night for Isaacson students; film festival offers grants; county freshens up website

Isaacson School of CMC presents Portfolio Night May 4

Colorado Mountain College’s Isaacson School for Communication, Arts, and Media will present its annual Portfolio Night at CMC’s Spring Valley campus from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. on May 4.

The exhibit showcases the work of the Isaacson School’s digital media, graphic design, and professional photography students. It gives Isaacson School students the opportunity to show and discuss their work with the public.

CMC students enrolled in the Isaacson School can earn certificates and associate degrees in these three program areas. Additionally, in March, the college added a bachelor’s degree, a Bachelor of Applied Science in integrated media, which will be offered through the Isaacson School. Courses for that degree begin this fall.

Portfolio Night will be held at the Spring Valley campus located at 3000 County Road 114 in Glenwood Springs, at the newly renovated Bushong Student Center. All are welcome, admission is free, and refreshments and snacks will be served.

For more information about Portfolio Night, contact Brian Tinker, Isaacson School professor of graphic design, at 970-947-8203, btinker@coloradomtn.edu . To RSVP for the event, email lagirardot@coloradomtn.edu . For information about the Isaacson School, visit coloradomtn.edu/programs/isaacson-school .





Film festival offers $50,000 in grants

5Point Adventure Film Festival closed its 16th flagship event in Carbondale by unveiling new funding opportunities for filmmakers totaling $50,000 of grants available thanks to partnerships with outdoor recreation and lifestyle brands STIO, NRS, and Fat Tire.

During the festival weekend, 5Point and title partner STIO presented the second annual Adventure Filmmaker Pitch Event, an opportunity for filmmakers to pitch a project in front of a live audience for the opportunity to win $15,000 of funding. This year’s winner is Kirk Horton of Boulder, Colorado, whose project “The Olde Men of the Mountain” was selected from the five finalists. The film tells the story of the oldest running team in the United States, which competes yearly in a 50-mile relay in Pennsylvania. Horton will present his completed film as part of 5Point’s festival in 2024.

The 5Point Film Fund, supported by NRS, offers two separate grants. Up to $5,000 is available for an adventure film project directly from 5Point Film. An additional $10,000 has been generously provided by NRS to help support an indigenous/ BIPOC filmmaker or a story that pushes against the boundaries of the traditional paddling film.

The Wading for Change–BIPOC Filmmaker’s Grant is intended to create more access for filmmakers and photographers of color to share stories that increase representation in nature. This grant results from a group of BIPOC filmmakers working on their first film together in conjunction with Fat Tire and 5Point Film Festival, and wanting to extend the opportunity to be at the helm of the narratives they would like to tell. The grant is aimed at emerging filmmakers who have not directed more than two distributed short films or who have not been working professionally in filmmaking for more than three years. The grant winners will be awarded up to $20,000 to support their project.

Filmmakers can apply for each of the grants at 5pointfilm.org/about-5point/film-fund .

Surgeon to discuss shoulders

On Wednesday, May 3, Dr. Tito Liotta, orthopedic surgeon at ValleyOrtho, will present “Shoulder Arthritis and Treatment,” during a virtual discussion via Zoom. The presentation is part of Valley View University, a series of free educational webinars hosted by Valley View.

In this 30-minute discussion, followed by an open Q&A, Dr. Liotta will discuss the causes and symptoms of shoulder arthritis as well as treatment options for this degenerative joint disease.

Pitkin County freshens up website

Pitkincounty.com , the county’s main website, has been updated with a new look and improved functionality. Information — such as paying taxes, watching public meetings, seeking information about permits and motor vehicle registration and renewals — is still accessible on the newly-redesigned website.

The revamping of the website is meant to increase public engagement by offering more dynamic content and timely news; improve website accessibility for people with disabilities; simplify navigation; modernize graphics; and optimize the site for mobile users.

“Pitkincounty.com hadn’t been redesigned for nearly 10 years, so it was due for an update. This redesign includes a new homepage with more opportunities to learn about county services and subtle improvements to department pages that improve usability. Undoubtedly, this website will continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the community,” said Carrie Fleischman, information technology director for the county.

The county partnered with CivicPlus, a web development company, on the redesign. The company specializes in websites for local governments and was the county’s website provider prior to the redesign. The county’s last major update to pitkincounty.com was when the website launched in 2014.

Snowmass Free Concert Series lineup

Celebrating 31 years of free live music this summer, the Snowmass Free Concert Series returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday evening, June 15-August 24, 2023. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. Concerts feature a spectrum of sounds, from zydeco to reggae, rock to soul.

“The Snowmass Free Concert Series is one of our most beloved summer traditions,” said Rose Abello, tourism director for Snowmass Tourism. “We are so looking forward to another summer of stellar music under the sky on Fanny Hill. This summer’s lineup is sure to please listeners of all genres.”

In addition to the Snowmass Free Concert Series on Thursday evenings, Snowmass is home to free live music throughout the summer at restaurants and venues around Snowmass Village, including a bonus concert on Fanny Hill on Saturday, June 10, part of Snowmass Rendezvous.

The lineup:

June 15 Don Chicharron (Chicha)

June 22 Robert Jon & the Wreck (Rock)

June 29 Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble (Zydeco)

July 6 A-Mac & the Height (Reggae/Covers)

July 13 James Hunter (Soul)

July 20 Chicago Farmer (Country)

July 27 Emily Wolfe (Rock Guitarist)

August 3 The Brothers Comatose (Bluegrass)

August 10 LowDown Brass Band (Brass Band)

August 17 Digging Dirt (Funk)

August 24 Honey Island Swamp Band (Bayou Americana)

Alcoholic beverages can be purchased from the Snowmass branded container bars, located inside the venue. Outside food and sealed non-alcoholic beverages are allowed. No glass bottles, open containers or personal alcohol of any kind are permitted. No dogs are allowed.

Attendance is expected to be high this summer and parking is limited. Tourism officials encourge using the free parking at Snowmass Town Park, carpool, or take RFTA or Snowmass Village Transit. For more information on the Snowmass Free Concert Series, visit http://www.gosnowmass.com/concerts .

For the full Summer 2023 Event Calendar, visit http://www.gosnowmass.com/events .