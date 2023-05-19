In Brief: Murrow awards for Aspen Public Radio; Doug Peacock at Explorer; Sunlight aims to replace chairlift

Halle Zander's reporting in 2022 earned Aspen Public Radio two of its three Murrow Awards.

Aspen Public Radio/Courtesy photo

Aspen Public Radio cleans up with big broadcast awards

Aspen Public Radio has won three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news, for stories in 2022 by Eleanor Bennett and Halle Zander.

Bennett won in Feature Reporting for “Jahir Rodas Cuts His First Christmas Tree and Keeps His Grandmother’s Memory Alive.”

Zander won in Hard News for “Teen Rescues and Resuscitates Friend Caught in the Cascades on Independence Pass, Credits CPR Training” and in Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for “Uneven Landscapes: Spanish Emergency Alerts in the Roaring Fork Valley.”

Eleanor Bennett’s work in 2022 earned Aspen Public radio a covert Murrow Award for feature reporting.

Aspen Public Radio/Courtesy photo

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television, and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award. Network competitors are judged at the national level. Region 3 is: Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming

In Radio Small Market, there are 13 categories, and Aspen Public Radio won three of them. Only one other station in Colorado took home one award.





Zander is the afternoon anchor on Aspen Public Radio during “All Things Considered,” and Bennett is the local “Morning Edition” anchor.

Aspen Public Radio was founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio. The NPR member station can be found at 91.5 FM and 88.9 FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org.

Wilderness warrior’s tale at 4:30 Saturday at Explore Booksellers

Legendary wildlife activist Doug Peacock, also the model for friend Edward Abbey’s “Hayduke” character, will share tales from his new memoir, “Was It Worth It? A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home,” at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Explorer Booksellers.

Reaching back decades, he included stories he hadn’t yet published in previous books. The essays recount significant events that “punctuate how I felt about the world,” he says.

More information: explorebooksellers.com and savetheyellowstonegrizzly.org

U.S. Forest Service taking comments on Sunlight chairlift replacement

The White River National Forest seeks public comments on Sunlight Mountain Resort’s proposal to replace the Segundo chairlift, a 1950s-era lift.

Sunlight is proposing to replace the existing Segundo double-chair, which has a capacity of 970 people per hour, with a modern triple-chair with a capacity of 1,400 people per hour.

The new lift would be constructed within the existing lift corridor and would continue to use the existing top and bottom terminal locations. The upper 1,700 feet of the lift corridor is on the White River National Forest, with the remaining on private land.

Sunlight Mountain Resort operates on this forest under a special-use permit. The replacement of the lift is within their permitted area.

The first phase of the replacement would begin this summer and would include removing trees to widen the lift corridor, constructing retaining walls at the top and bottom terminals, and constructing some new tower foundations. The second phase would begin in spring 2024 and would include removing the existing Segundo lift, completing the tower foundations, and installing the new Segundo lift. All disturbed areas would be revegetated.

“Before any work on the ground can begin, the Forest Service needs to complete an environmental review of this proposal,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner. “Public comments about this proposal are a key part of the environmental review.”

More information: fs.usda.gov/project/whiteriver/?project=64138 . USFS asks for comments before June 16.

Aspen recognizes Building Safety Month

The city of Aspen is celebrating national Building Safety Month, which recognizes the adoption of modern, regularly-updated building codes, as well as the professionals who work year-round to ensure the safe construction of buildings, the city said.

“The resilience of the buildings that make up our community exists because of the devotion of vigilant guardians like building safety and fire prevention officials, architects, engineers, builders, tradespeople, design professionals, laborers, plumbers, and others in the construction industry,” the city said in a statement.

The progressive building and energy code amendments passed by City Council in January have attracted local and statewide attention. The council also adopted the 2021 International Codes (I-Codes), developed by the International Code Council. The I-Codes are developed through a governmental consensus process and is a system that has provided the highest level of safety in the world for more than 90 years.

The new codes, have wildfire resiliency requirements, along with requiring fire sprinklers regardless of square footage for new R3 single family homes. The codes also have aggressive energy conservation measures in line with council’s goals to reduce emissions.

The City Council is expected to recognize Building Safety Month via proclamation on May 23, recognizing the role of local code officials to ensure safe, sustainable and affordable buildings, city officials said.

Two team up to lead technology at Aspen School District

Aspen School District has promoted within for newly-created co-director positions overseeing all aspects of technology in the district, the district announced.

Kinberly Zimmer will oversee technology instructional development, where she will continue to support teachers and students with their use of educational technology across all grades in all schools.

Aspen School District/Courtesy photo

Kimberly Zimmer and Jason Pfeifer have been promoted to co-directors of learning and lnnovation. Zimmer will oversee technology instructional development, where she will continue to support teachers and students with their use of educational technology across all grades in all schools. She will also lead professional development for teachers around topics such as ChatGPT, artificial intelligence technology, and other classroom technology tools.

Jason Pfeifer will focus on the technical side of technology operations, which is directing, overseeing, and evaluating IT services including planning, purchasing, maintenance, telecommunication systems, video, email, network systems, data warehouse, database systems, software, and hardware.

Aspen School District/Courtesy photo

She will work with the International Baccalaureate coordinators to integrate technology into the curriculum. Among her new duties is overseeing the purchasing of online educational subscriptions, budgeting for instructional technology, and making decisions on which devices and peripherals are used in the district.

Pfeifer, an Aspen High School graduate, will focus on the technical side of technology operations, which is directing, overseeing, and evaluating IT services including planning, purchasing, maintenance, telecommunication systems, video, email, network systems, data warehouse, database systems, software, and hardware.

It made sense to create co-director positions where each director can dive in and focus on instruction and operations, said Superintendent Dave Baugh.

To round out the technology team, a third technology support specialist has been added to the roster, putting one dedicated tech support specialist in each of the three schools.

“Our students and teachers are moving at lightning speed and we need our Tech Team to be right there with them,” Baugh said. “We are looking forward to seeing this team’s work and their experience drive our curriculum and operations into a world class status.”

Voss awarded destination marketing recognition

liza Voss, vice president of destination marketing for the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, has been awarded the Certified Destination Management Executive designation through Destinations International .

The CDME program is the only industry certification program specifically designed for destination management and marketing professionals and is the tourism industry’s highest individual educational achievement. The program is designed to prepare destination organization professionals to leverage their experience and apply their knowledge with a focus on vision, leadership, productivity, and implementing business strategies.

liza Voss is the vice president of destination marketing for the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.

Courtesy photo

She joins Debbie Braun, president and CEO of the Chamber Resort Association, who achieved CDME certification in 2015. CDME certification for key staff members is part of ACRA’s Strategic Plan and one component of the process for the organization receiving the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program certification in 2019, which will be renewed this year.

For more information: http://www.destinationsinternational.org .

Garfield County wants to sit down with state transportation leaders over traffic

Garfield County has sent the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) a letter requesting roundtable meetings with local governments to discuss forecasted growth in the area and the impact it will have on a congested road system.

The letter, which was addressed to CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew, cites increasing population projections and the need for a “safer, more efficient, and reliable multi-modal transportation system for the I-70 and State Highway 82 corridors.”

“According to population and employment forecasts, particularly along the I-70 corridor, Garfield County’s population is estimated to grow by 40%, from 62,000 residents in 2020, to 86,000 in 2040,” the county’s letter notes. “The number of jobs in Garfield County will increase by 40% over the same time period, from an estimated 36,000 jobs to 51,000.”

In recent years, local roadways have also experienced disruptions due to natural disasters, such as wildfire, debris flows, rockslides, and more, further impacting already heavy traffic flows.

“It seems vital to us that CDOT, the most important transportation stakeholder in our region and the state, be involved in, and, ideally, facilitate a series of transportation roundtable meetings for local governments in Garfield County,” the letter states.

The letter was approved unanimously by the Board of County Commissioners, 3-0, and signed by the board, and is expected to be signed by the towns of Parachute, Silt, New Castle, and Carbondale, and the cities of Rifle and Glenwood Springs. The letter can be read on the county’s website .

Sopris Lodge names new executive director

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale , a WellAge Senior Living-managed retirement community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care residences, has named Stephen Hook executive director.

In this role, he will oversee Sopris Lodge’s day-to-day operations, ensure customer satisfaction, and provide comprehensive leadership in resident care, staff development, and regulatory compliance.

Stephen Hook

Courtesy photo

Hook has worked in long-term care for 15 years. Having started as a recreation director, he completed a specialized training program through WellAge’s sister company, Vivage Senior Living, before becoming a nursing home administrator. He has a bachelor’s degree in adaptive recreation and a master’s in project management.

Sound immersion event at Carbondale Library in June

Ildi Ingraham will present a Sound Immersion at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Carbondale Branch Library.

Organizers explain the experience as deep peace and bliss a while listening to the healing sounds of crystal and metal singing bowls, gong, and chimes. Bring a mat, pillow, blanket, and anything else to be comfortable. This event is free and open to all. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Pace of auto thefts falls in first quarter

The first quarter of 2023 shows a 22% decline in auto theft versus 2022, the state police reported this past week. The Q1 numbers of auto theft occurrences resemble numbers from 2020.

“The noticeable decline of auto theft is a testament to the resiliency of our citizens and the collaborative effort of many law enforcement and key partners across the state,” said Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “However, now is no time to rest and relax your vehicle securities. CATPA and the Colorado State Patrol ask you to continue to stay in this fight to reduce auto theft and overall crime in your communities.”

Auto theft is a catalyst crime that often sets off a chain reaction of other crimes, according to the state police, citing as examples burglaries, smash-and-grab robberies, reckless driving, eluding, drug crimes, and weapons offenses.