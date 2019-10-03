I-70 closed near Edwards due to fire in area

View of the fire from Vail Valley Academy of Dance.

Courtesy of Patrick Cassidy

I-70 EB at Wolcott MM 157 and WB at Avon MM 167 are currently closed outside Edwards due to a wildland fire that sparked around 5:26 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived quickly to contain the blaze, which had spread to 4 acres as of 6:00 p.m.

“With the red flag warning and the wind, we’re not surprised that a spark would spread quickly. Luckily we crews were able to be on the scene almost immediately,” said Tracy Leclair of the Eagle River Fire Protection District.

Smoke is still visible from the highway. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE 6:20p – crews are continuing to work hot spots. Expect the I-70 closure to last at least another hour.Brush 15,… Posted by Eagle River Fire Protection District on Thursday, October 3, 2019

This story will be updated as more information arrives.