Hutton: I know a good candidate for hospital board

Many of you know me from my years working and volunteering in Aspen on everything from the classic 24 Hours of Aspen ski race years ago to my current role as president of the Aspen Historical Society Board. By my side, supporting me through all these endeavors. has been my husband, Robert Hutton, M.D., who shares my love for this community. We have had a home here for over 30 years and are now living here full time.

Robert would like to give back to this community that has given us so much, and is running for a position on the Aspen Valley Hospital District Board.

Robert is a 40-year physician, board certified in emergency medicine. Robert served as both chief of the emergency department at his former hospital and chief of staff of the entire Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Most recently, Robert and I moved to New Zealand for one year so he could help with their physician shortage during the pandemic.

As a board member, Robert’s goals will include:

Supporting the hospital in its mission to provide the highest quality care and control costs of care to patients.

Supporting efforts to expand services especially, to underserved populations.

Helping the hospital expand initiatives that will contribute to community health and wellness programs.

The election is May 2, ballots are in your mailbox this week. Please consider getting to know my husband, like you know me, and breathing a bit of fresh air into the Aspen Valley Hospital District Board. Meet Robert at Mezzaluna Thursday, April 20, 4:30-6 p.m.





Jacqueline Ruger Hutton

Aspen