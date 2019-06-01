Glenwood’s Josh Hejtmanek wins Run for Their Lives 5k in Silt

Glenwood Post Independent

The 12th annual Run for Their Lives 5k Run/Walk took place on a sunny first day of June at the Stoney Ridge Pavilion in Silt on Saturday morning. The 3.1-mile endurance event is a fundraiser for the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation which serves to rehabilitate injured and orphaned wildlife before releasing them back into nature.

Josh Hejtmanek of Glenwood Springs and Jessica Pooler of New Castle were the overall male and female winners, coming out on top in the highly competitive field of runners and walkers.

Hejtmanek, who returned to the winner’s circle after a brief hiatus in recent local foot races, had a tussle on his hands in the early and middle stages of the run, as Riverside Middle School eighth grader Tyler Parker was in hot pursuit of the lead on the hilly course through the neighborhoods of Silt.

“This race is called the Run for Their Lives 5k, but with Tyler right on my heels, I felt like I was running for my life too,” joked Hejtmanek at the conclusion of the event. “He (Parker) has a bright running future ahead of him in high school.”

Hejtmanek’s winning time was 19 minutes, 4 seconds. Parker, who recently swept the mile and two mile distance events at the PEG League middle school track meet in Rifle, was second overall at 19:30. Enrique Palomares of Basalt turned in his usual stellar performance, coming in at third place overall with a time of 21:23.

For the women, Pooler was able to hold off her friend and training partner Angela Dunn of New Castle to claim the women’s division title. Pooler (22:13) and Dunn (22:47) run regularly together on the roads and trails of New Castle. Also on the women’s podium was Lindsey Kiehl, clocking in at 24:01.

There were a total of 74 participants at the Run for Their Lives 5k which is the fourth race in the popular Colorado River Valley Charity Race Series. Runners are awarded various point totals based on where they finish within their respective age group.

Next up in the series is the Hogback Hustle 5k in New Castle on July 13.

Results (top 20):

1. Josh Hejtmanek, 19 minutes, 04 seconds; 2. Tyler Parker, 19:30; 3. Enrique Palomares, 21:23; 4. Josh Nye, 21:58; 5. Oscar Valtierra, 22:00; 6. Jessica Pooler*, 22:13; 7. Angela Dunn*, 22:47; 8. Russell Bolig, 23:32; 9. Brad Palmer, 23:36; 10. Johnny Utah, 23:50; 11. Lindsey Kiehl*, 24:01; 12. Brock Hedberg, 24:05; 13. Sydney Schriock*, 24:33; 14. James Parker, 24:34; 15. Abigail Dufon*, 24:39; 16. Andrea Arnhold*, 24:42; 17. David Raiford, 25:10; 18. Amanda Furlong*, 27:11; 19. Boone Mortenson, 27:13; 20. Randy Newcomb, 28:00. *denotes female finisher