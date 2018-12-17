Head-on crash shuts down Brush Creek Road to Snowmass

A nearly head-on collision closed Brush Creek Road for about three hours Monday, according to a Pitkin County sheriff's deputy.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. a little less than a mile up Brush Creek from Highway 82 when one vehicle crossed the center line and hit the other, said Deputy Kyle Ryan.

It was not clear what caused the vehicle to cross the centerline, he said.

Both drivers were taken to Aspen Valley Hospital, though injuries did not appear serious, Ryan said.

Brush Creek Road was closed until about 3:20 p.m. Monday, he said.