Glenwood Canyon Restoration effort launches new fundraising campaign

The Grizzly Creek burn scar along the ridges above Glenwood Canyon as seen from the air on Monday Aug. 25.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers has officially launched its $100,000 fundraising campaign to support the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance efforts in the aftermath of last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire.

The Alliance (GCRA) was launched just 10 days after the Grizzly Creek Fire started on Aug. 10, 2020, with a mission to renew the landscape and build community through collective action, according to a RFOV press release.

“Now, having begun on-the-ground restoration activities, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is launching an ambitious $100,000 fundraising campaign to benefit its leadership of stewardship efforts in the Grizzly Creek Burn Area,” the release states. “This limited-time appeal has already attracted the significant support of local institutional, foundation, and business donors.”

Among them, Alpine Bank has pledged to match the first $25,000 in donations and Western Colorado Community Foundation has pledged $20,000 to the effort, said Jacob Baker, communications and engagement manager for RFOV.

Additional support has come from Black Hills Energy, Garfield County and Glenwood Springs Ford.

“The backing of local businesses and foundations has given us a running start, but we’re relying on community donations to help us meet our goal,” he said.

In addition to restoration activities on the ground throughout 2021, the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance plans to host public lectures and townhalls to discuss restoration projects, create a community exhibition and archive, host a community hike, bike and raft series, provide guide service trainings, erect temporary burn area signage, and produce educational materials for the hospitality industry.

At least 1,500 volunteer and staff hours are expected to be completed on projects in Glenwood Canyon at Grizzly and No Name creeks and at the Hanging Lake Trail.

Online donations can be made at [http://www.gcrestorationalliance.org/donate ]