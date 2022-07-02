From the archives: Fourth of July parade
On June 30, 1893, the Aspen Daily Times promoted the upcoming Fourth of July parade, noting that “the parade which will march through the streets at 11 o’clock on the Fourth of July is going to be a record breaker. Following is the line of march: Parade will form on the corner of Mill and Hyman. It will march south on Mill to Cooper, east on Cooper to Hunter, North on Hunter to Hopkins, west on Hopkins to Galena, south on Galena to Hyman, west on Hyman to Second, north on Second to Main, east on Main to Mill, south on Mill to Hyman, where the parade will be dismissed. Among the other attractions will be the city and county officials in carriages, the fine trotters, the cowboys under the command of J.M. Williams, burros in charge of George Manley, the Aspen Fire Department and many other interesting and pleasing features. The committee requests residents along the line of march as given above to sprinkle the streets in front of their homes thoroughly before the parade and save themselves and the paraders much dust and trouble.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User