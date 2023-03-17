Foodstuff: Champagne wishes and caviar dreams

Duemani caviar tasting.

Katherine Roberts/Courtesy photo

I’ve been doing a lot of bumps lately.

I don’t mean on the ski hill, and I don’t mean of the illicit variety; though I can confirm both are quite popular in this fast-moving, hard-living little place they call Assssspen.

What I’m talking about are the fishy variety. Fish eggs to be exact, and caviar to be fancy. You see, I’m the lucky sort who figured out if you live here for any length of time, you’re bound to occasionally get to be a plus-one to some sort of eye-popping, extravagant, delightful gathering at a restaurant, home, or pop-up party tent. And this winter for me has been abundant. A few highlights? I’m glad you asked!

What caviar dreams are made of at Duemani.

Courtesy Katherine Roberts

I kicked this caviar bender off with a delicious meal sitting at the bar at Duemani, which recently implemented a revamped menu. It does not disappoint. For the purposes of this research, my bar mate and I enjoyed a healthy helping (60 grams, specifically) of Osetra caviar, paired with crème fraiche and Parmesan-cheese-topped, piping-hot tater tots. Accoutrements such as finely-chopped chives and red onion were also served on the side. This was a revelation. I’ve had caviar on latkes before, and these tater tots were like the latke’s crunchier, naughtier cousin. Chef’s kiss!

Crispy tater tots for the win at Duemani.

Courtesy Katherine Roberts

A few weeks after that, I was lucky enough to attend the opening of The Nest at The Little Nell, a cozy outdoor space in hotel courtyard with service from The Wine Bar. Comfy couch seating with the best blankets, the space is perfect for après and offers a caviar nosh, as well. Like Duemani, it’s also a heaping portion of Osetra premium, specifically olive oil poached sturgeon (served in an adorable tin), with waffle-cut potato chips. What sets it apart is a side of rich, creamy onion dip. 10 out of 10, would recommend!





Nest at The Little Nell serves caviar in tins with waffle-cut chips.

Courtesy Katherine Roberts

The grand finale of this weeks-long caviar quest was a couple of private parties in the Blue Room at the Snow Lodge in the St. Regis, one to celebrate the release of “The Caviar Collection” by La Prairie skincare. Appetizers included blinis with caviar and a scallop ceviche, also topped with caviar. Very on-theme.

The second party was courtesy of a day-job client of mine, Casterline|Goodman Gallery, which celebrated photographer David Yarrow, in town to showcase his latest Aspen-based works with an exhibition opening and book signing. More cocktails and caviar and one lucky food columnist.

La Prairie’s caviar party at The Blue Room, Snow Lodge.

Courtesy Katherine Roberts

Once the parties wrapped and not quite ready to end my “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” I picked up some Tsar Nicoulai American white sturgeon caviar (in the seafood department at Whole Foods, about $65, includes the reusable spoon) and decided to treat myself in my home kitchen. And if you feel like splurging, you can, too!

Caviar adds decadence to eggs and an English muffin.

Courtesy of Katherine Roberts

DECADENT BREAKFAST

Serves 2

2 English muffins

3 eggs

2T low-fat milk

1T butter

2T crème fraiche

Caviar to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Toast two English muffins to desired doneness.

While the pan heats and the muffins toast, using a fork, vigorously beat the eggs in a bowl with the milk. Season with salt and pepper.

Melt butter in pan, making sure to coat both bottom and sides of pan. Add eggs, and stir gently with a spatula until soft curds form.*

Top each muffin bottom with half of the eggs. Top the eggs with a dollop of crème fraiche, then top that with as much caviar as you like. Eat open faced or as a sandwich, whatever you prefer!

COOK’S NOTES

*I like my eggs very softly scrambled, just barely liquid, but cook to your desired consistency.

If eggs and toast is too much work, here’s a hot tip: I also grabbed a bag of kettle-cooked potato chips at the store, baked a bowlful in the oven at 375° for 7-10 minutes, then topped with the remaining crème fraiche and caviar I had in the fridge for a very sophisticated snack. You only live once, am I right?

Katherine Roberts is a mid-Valley based writer and marketing professional who sometimes still can’t believe how lucky she is to live — and eat — here. She can be reached via her marketing and communications firm, Carington Creative, at katherine@caringtoncreative.com .