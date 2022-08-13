Familiar faces to take new roles in Aspen recreation

Jim Pratt has been named the city's new golf manager

Aspen Parks and Recreation announced that Desiree Whitehead has been named the city’s new recreation manager and Jim Pratt the new golf manager.

Whitehead has more than 15 years of recreation-operations experience, most of those with the city of Aspen. She most recently served as operations manager with the Recreation Department, overseeing fitness and wellness programming, youth and adult athletics, camps and after-school programs and guest services.

“The past few years, recreation operations have had to adapt a lot, and quickly, to make it through the challenges of COVID,” she said. “This continues to be an exciting time to be in recreation, and I’m honored to play a part as we continue to evolve and offer quality recreation opportunities in our community.”

Desiree Whitehead has been named the city’s new recreation manager

Whitehead grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley. She received her Bachelor’s in Recreation and Master’s in Sports Administration from the University of Northern Colorado. She will start her new role Aug. 29. She said she will evaluate the changing needs of the community and structure programs and facilities.

Pratt joined the city in 2010, most recently serving as Aspen Golf Club’s head golf professional since 2014. With over 20 years of experience in the golf industry, he had previously worked at Cougar Canyon Golf Links in Trinidad and Colorado Springs Country Club.





“I feel extremely fortunate to have this opportunity to bring my passion for the sport of golf to a place I’m proud to call home,” he said. “I look forward to this next chapter in the Aspen Golf Club’s history and building more memorable golf experiences for all in the community.”

Born in Aspen and raised on the Western Slope, Pratt has deep roots in the Roaring Fork Valley. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business with an emphasis in Marketing and Professional Golf Management from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. He is an original graduate of university’s inaugural golf program.

He was a 2021 Colorado PGA Section West Chapter Board member and received their 2021 Merchandiser of the Year award. He will start his new role on Monday. Some of his immediate goals include a redesign of holes 4 and 17 and looking at potential upgrades to the course’s clubhouse.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such talent here in Aspen that is ready to step up and lead our recreation and golf teams,” said Parks and Recreation Director Austin Weiss. “Desiree and Jim have been tremendous assets to the department, and I’m looking forward to working with both of them in their new roles as department heads.”

For information about Aspen Parks and Recreation services, programs and facilities, visit aspenrecreation.com. For information about the city of Aspen, visit cityofaspen.com .