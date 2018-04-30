E-bikes allowed at this year’s Ride for Pass

This year's annual Ride for the Pass will allow e-bikes that provide electrical motor assistance when riders pedal the bike, according to the Independence Pass Foundation.

The class 1 e-bikes will be in their own, untimed category and will not be eligible for prizes associated with the timed ride, the foundation said in a statement Monday. E-bikers will start 10 minutes after timed riders.

The 24th Annual Ride for the Pass will take place May 19 and feature a finish line 2 miles up at the Weller Lake turnout for families and recreational riders and another 10 miles up at the Independence ghost town for timed riders, the statement says.

The ride benefits the foundation's restoration work on the Pass. For more information, call 970-379-1222 or email dinab@sopris.net.