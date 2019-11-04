Democrat Donald Valdez drops congressional bid, attempt to unseat Tipton in 3rd U.S. House district

Colorado Rep. Donald Valdez, shown at the Capitol in March 2018, has decided not to run for Congress.

Democrat Donald Valdez has ended his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, opting instead to seek a third term in the state legislature.

Valdez, of La Jara, announced his congressional campaign over the summer and was only able to raise about $25,000. He faced three others in the Democratic primary to face Tipton in 2020.

Valdez said he was leaving the race because of threats to the aquifer in the San Luis Valley, a broad swath of which he represents.

Sean Tonner, deputy chief of staff to former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens, wants to drill a series of wells on his recently acquired Rancho Rosado and pipe 22,000 acre-feet of water a year around the Sangre de Cristos to the Front Range. (Owens is a principal at Tonner’s company, Renewable Water Resources.)

