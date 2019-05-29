Glenwood Canyon reopens after crash closed eastbound I-70 at Glenwood exit

Colorado State Patrol posted this photo of the crash Wednesday in Glenwood Canyon to its Twitter page.

Eastbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon reopened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday after a crash 9 miles east of Glenwood Springs closed both lanes. The interstate was closed for about two hours.

According to cotrip.org and Garfield County emergency alerts, Colorado Department of Transportation had closed I-70 at Exit 116 (main Glenwood Springs exit) to all eastbound traffic.

A photo posted on the Colorado State Patrol Eagle division showed a truck with a jackknifed trailer blocking the left lane and said there was “an animal rescue” involved.

Westbound traffic did not shut down.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.