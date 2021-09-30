Commercial flights at Aspen airport remain canceled after unannounced FAA maintenance

Private planes line up for take off on the tarmac of the Aspen/Pitkin County airport as storm clouds hang low over the surrounding mountains on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Commercial flights remain grounded. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Commercial airline traffic into Aspen was abruptly halted Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration took down a regional navigational aid for maintenance with no notice to local authorities, sources said Thursday.

Zero scheduled flights from United and American airlines were able to land Wednesday in Aspen, and the commercial schedule remained in limbo Thursday morning because airline rules stipulate that the navigational aid must be operational to fly into Aspen under low cloud ceilings, said Dan Bartholomew, airport director.

“We weren’t notified of this,” he said Thursday morning. “The FAA had it as scheduled maintenance. My guess is they thought the weather wouldn’t turn the way it did. It did so and they were kind of stuck.”

Emailed questions for the FAA were not immediately answered Thursday morning.

The navigational aid on Table Mountain near Basalt is only necessary in inclement weather situations and would not have been a problem if there were clear skies over Aspen, Bartholomew said. When the weather turned, SkyWest Airlines, which operates flights into Aspen for both American and United, required the navigational aid to be working in order to land in Aspen, he said.





Instrument landings in such situations would have been acceptable if the navigational aid had been working.

As it was, American canceled three flights, while United canceled nine flights, Bartholomew said. Private airplanes were not affected unless they were operating under similar flight rules.

Commercial flights Thursday morning were canceled as well, though afternoon flights were still scheduled, according to the Aspen airport’s website .

“The airport remains open,” he said.

Bartholomew said the airlines were “keeping their hopes alive” that the weather would clear with the afternoon schedule. The FAA’s navigational aid remained offline Thursday morning.

“All we heard from them is they’re re-wiring something,” Bartholomew said. “We’re not privy to the details.”

The storms earlier this week had been forecast for days in advance.

Bill Tomcich, a local airline travel consultant, said several commercial flights Wednesday and Thursday were diverted to other airports or canceled.

“It’s horrible timing,” he said. “It’s very unfortunate.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.