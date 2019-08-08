Colorado Springs man dies after competing in Spartan Snowmass

Spartan Race was in Snowmass Village on Aug. 3-4, 2019.

Aspen Times staff photo

A 50-year-old Colorado Springs man died Saturday of suspected cardiac complications while competing in the Spartan Snowmass races.

Kenneth Crochet allegedly “went down” due to the suspected cardiac issue around 1 p.m. at the obstacle course racing event in Snowmass, Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Michael Buglione said Thursday.

Spartan Race spokesperson Jonathan Fine said the Snowmass event’s licensed medical team responded to the incident according to protocol. He could not provide any additional details of what happened to protect the privacy of Crochet and his family.

Buglione said Spartan Race medical staff brought Crochet from the race course to an ambulance, which transported him to Aspen Valley Hospital. Crochet was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m. Saturday, Buglione said.

“This is the first fatality associated with (Pitkin County) summertime competitions I’ve handled,” Buglione said.

According to Crochet’s Facebook page, he had competed in a number of Spartan races around the country the past two years. He also posted after competing in the 2018 Tough Mudder race in Snowmass.

A definitive cause and manner of Crochet’s death is still pending, as Buglione said he is waiting to receive a toxicology report from the Jefferson County Regional Crime Laboratory in Golden.

This is a developing story that will be updated.