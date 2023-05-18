Coal Ridge baseball, at 23-0, earns 4th seed in 3A state tourney, to host regional round

Coal Ridge freshman George Roberts finds home plate during a double-header against Rangely.

Taylor Cramer/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The Coal Ridge High School baseball team, winners of the Class 3A Western Slope League after an undefeated regular season, takes its game to the regional round of the state tournament this weekend.

The Titans earned the No. 4 seed overall in the 32-team field after going 23-0, and will host one of the eight regional tournaments on Saturday at the school in Peach Valley.

Coal Ridge plays No. 29 Wellington (10-13) at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the winner squaring off against the winner of No. 13 La Junta (15-8) versus No. 20 Brush (11-12) in the afternoon. The winner of that game advances to the Great 8 next week.

Earning the top seed among the 3A contenders was Eaton, also at 23-0, followed in the tournament seeding by No. 2 University (21-2), No. 3 Bayfield (16-4), No. 4 Coal Ridge (23-0), No. 5 Montezuma Cortez (19-4), No. 6 Faith Christian (20-2), No. 7 Delta (18-5) and No. 8 Resurrection Christian (15-7).

Roaring Fork (14-9) is also in the 3A tournament as the No. 17 seed, playing on the road at the Eaton regional, and No. 18 Basalt (11-12) is at the University regional. The Rams open at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 16 Alamosa (12-7), and Basalt plays No. 15 Valley (16-7), also at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.





Meanwhile, Rifle made the 32-team Class 4A regional field as the No. 25 seed. The Bears (12-9) open at 10 a.m. Saturday against the regional host, No. 8 Windsor (17-6).

