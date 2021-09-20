 What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home changes hands for $14.1 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home changes hands for $14.1 million

News News |

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $14.1 million

Date recorded: Sept. 16

Buyers: Julian Greim and Tara Mills

Seller: Merle Jean Dulien Trust


Participate in The Longevity Project

The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health.

Get Tickets!

Address: 763 Willoughby Way

Neighborhood: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1971

Total heated area: 5,300 square feet

Lot size: 1.2 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $10,090,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $721,460

Property tax bill: $ 21,754.16

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business

Carbondale’s Bonfire Coffee celebrates 10 years in business

Bonfire Coffee is celebrating its 10th year in business, but owner Charlie Chacos has been involved in the local food industry for most of his life, starting when his parents moved him from Aspen to Carbondale to open The Village Smithy in 1975.

See more