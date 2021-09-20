What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home changes hands for $14.1 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $14.1 million
Date recorded: Sept. 16
Buyers: Julian Greim and Tara Mills
Seller: Merle Jean Dulien Trust
Address: 763 Willoughby Way
Neighborhood: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1971
Total heated area: 5,300 square feet
Lot size: 1.2 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $10,090,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $721,460
Property tax bill: $ 21,754.16
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
