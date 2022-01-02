 What’s the Big Deal: Buyer grabs another Red Mountain home, this one for $44.5M | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Buyer grabs another Red Mountain home, this one for $44.5M

132 Placer Lane (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $44.5 million

Date recorded: Dec. 28

Buyer: Dovfam Placer LN LP

Seller: Robert S. West Trust


Address: 132 Placer Lane and 150 Placer Lane (vacant)

Neighborhood: Red Mountain

Property type: Residential

Year built: 1992

Total heated area: 10,174 square feet (6 bedrooms, 7 ½ baths)

Lot size: 132 Placer, 2.5 acres; 150 placer, 1 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: 132 Placer, $14,171,100; 150 Placer, $20,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: 132 Placer, $1,013,230; 150 Placer, $1,470

Property tax bill: 132 Placer, $29,881.88; 150 Placer, $45.48

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Worth noting: The buyer is led by former NHL player Patrick Dovigi, president and CEO of the waste-management company Green for Life Environmental. Dovigi also is behind Dovfam Willoughby LP, which bought a home at 419/421 Willoughby Way for a Pitkin County record amount of $72.5 million in June.

 

