What’s the Big Deal: Buyer grabs another Red Mountain home, this one for $44.5M
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $44.5 million
Date recorded: Dec. 28
Buyer: Dovfam Placer LN LP
Seller: Robert S. West Trust
Address: 132 Placer Lane and 150 Placer Lane (vacant)
Neighborhood: Red Mountain
Property type: Residential
Year built: 1992
Total heated area: 10,174 square feet (6 bedrooms, 7 ½ baths)
Lot size: 132 Placer, 2.5 acres; 150 placer, 1 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: 132 Placer, $14,171,100; 150 Placer, $20,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: 132 Placer, $1,013,230; 150 Placer, $1,470
Property tax bill: 132 Placer, $29,881.88; 150 Placer, $45.48
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Worth noting: The buyer is led by former NHL player Patrick Dovigi, president and CEO of the waste-management company Green for Life Environmental. Dovigi also is behind Dovfam Willoughby LP, which bought a home at 419/421 Willoughby Way for a Pitkin County record amount of $72.5 million in June.
Buyer who bought a home on Willoughby Way for a Pitkin County record $72.5 million in June pays $44.5M for another property near Aspen.