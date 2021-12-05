What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home commands $38.5 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $38.5 million
Date recorded: Dec. 1
Buyer: Wood Duck LLC (Centennial, Colorado)
Seller: Wood Duck Aspen LLC (Henderson, Nevada)
Address: 102 Wood Duck Lane, Aspen
Neighborhood: West End
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2010; remodeled in 2013
Total heated area: 7,867 square feet
Lot size: ½ acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $26,558,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,898,940.
Property tax bill: $53,181.92
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
