 What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home commands $38.5 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home commands $38.5 million

News News |

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

102 Wood Duck Lane, Aspen (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office_)

Price: $38.5 million

Date recorded: Dec. 1

Buyer: Wood Duck LLC (Centennial, Colorado)

Seller: Wood Duck Aspen LLC (Henderson, Nevada)


Address: 102 Wood Duck Lane, Aspen

Neighborhood: West End

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2010; remodeled in 2013

Total heated area: 7,867 square feet

Lot size: ½ acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $26,558,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,898,940.

Property tax bill: $53,181.92

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more