Big Munchies comes to Popcorn Wagon

Aspen’s venerable Popcorn Wagon has a new owner.
Jorge Delfo, an Argentinian who owns soybean, wheat and corn farms in South America, recently signed a lease for the Popcorn Wagon and the food cart in Snowmass Village. Both operations are called Big Munchies and serve burgers, gyros, quesadillas, doughnuts, popcorn and other belly-fillers.
The Aspen spot, located at the intersection of Hyman Avenue and Mill Street across from the Wheeler Opera House, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the high summer season, he said. It debuted over Memorial Day weekend.
