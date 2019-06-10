Big Munchies comes to Popcorn Wagon

Jorge Dolfo and his wife, Florencia, in front of Big Munchies, the new name of Aspen’s iconic Popcorn Wagon.



Aspen’s venerable Popcorn Wagon has a new owner.

Jorge Delfo, an Argentinian who owns soybean, wheat and corn farms in South America, recently signed a lease for the Popcorn Wagon and the food cart in Snowmass Village. Both operations are called Big Munchies and serve burgers, gyros, quesadillas, doughnuts, popcorn and other belly-fillers.

The Aspen spot, located at the intersection of Hyman Avenue and Mill Street across from the Wheeler Opera House, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the high summer season, he said. It debuted over Memorial Day weekend.