Aspen’s newest gym owner wants to help the community strengthen their body and mind

Ajax Fitness owner David Mills, with his dog Peanut, wants to build a community as well his new business.

Ajax Fitness, a new gym owned and operated by Aspen resident David Mills, will open Friday with a grand opening complete with ribbon-cutting, appetizers and beverages, a live DJ, and fitness competitions.

“It will just be something fun to celebrate those that come in and show their commitment to us early on,” he said. “We want to give everyone an opportunity to learn to learn more about what’s going on at the space, to meet me, and celebrate the community.”

He saw the gym as an opportunity to cultivate a healthy community space, a place where people can come together around physical fitness while strengthening their mental health, as well.

“I saw Ajax Fitness as an amazing opportunity to give the community something that I think we were in need of,” said Mills. “We have other gyms in town – and they’re great, as well – but I just wanted to bring something that was state-of-the-art, that was really nice, and that could bring the community together through fitness.”

He moved to Aspen from the United Kingdom in 2013, after meeting his wife – a resident of Aspen – in Thailand. Before he moved, he was in the British military, where he learned a lot about physical training, building on his college education in sports and exercise science.





For him, health and fitness has been his passion for as long as he can remember. He has competed in the World Champion Spartan Race in the elite category, ran backcountry marathons and trail running events, and had spent years as a personal trainer in Aspen at The Aspen Club.

In addition, he invented Vibe Roller and Monkee Mount – tools to help individuals with soreness or pain.

While he had dedicated his life to enhancing his physical health, he was candid about his experience with mental-health struggles.

“I went through some really hard mental-health issues and had a really bad period of my life for about three or four years,” said Mills. “I was just really disconnected from the community and people around me.”

With this, building community was at the forefront of his decision to open a gym in Aspen.

“I’ve spoken with more people in the last five months than I have in the last five years,” he said. “I’ve just been connecting with many people, so I hope to bring some of that to the members who come through as well, going above and beyond just a gym.”

The gym offers state-of-the-art equipment, including Peloton stationary bikes, smart treadmills, top-of-the-line free weight equipment, monkey bars, and more.

“I’m going to put my hands up and say is some of the best equipment in town,” said Mills. “It’s certainly the newest, and it’s going to be a really fun space for people to come and work out.”

While the gym is indoors, he wanted to bring the great outdoors into the space. The walls of the gym include large murals of mountain ranges and a mountain biker riding at sunset. The interior serves as inspiration for outdoor enthusiasts training for their outdoor adventures, he said.

Ajax Fitness is hosting a grand opening on Friday.

“The Peloton bike is great, especially in the winter for the mountain bikers and people like to bike,” said Mills. “Getting on the spin bike is fun, but just having that little bit more of an interactive, higher-tech touch is definitely a nice feature.”

New members will have access to free biometric body scans conducted by a personal trainer every quarter. In addition, members will be able to purchase nutrition and training programs created by certified-nutritionists.

Gym-goers will also have the option of one-on-one personal training sessions or group sessions for those who want a more affordable option.

Attending group fitness clinics, events, and clubs will be highly encouraged as part of the new gym’s community-first approach to fitness and well-being, according to Mills.

Down the road, he plans to engage philanthropically with the community by setting up a free program for children with financial obstacles and by partnering with Veterans Expeditions, a non-profit based in Salida.

“I hope to be able to use this as a platform to also give back to that community, as well,” he said. “That’s really important to me.”

Aspen resident Bill Fabrocini, a clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy and sports performance coach with over three decades of experience, is a minor partner in the gym.

In the future, he plans to host monthly talks on health and fitness to educate gym patrons, while building the fitness community.

Base membership at Ajax Fitnesss will range from $148-$175 per month depending on the membership type chosen.

The grand opening will be held at their location – 100 Obermeyer Place, Suite 105 – from 4-7 p.m.

