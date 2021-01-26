Aspen’s Burlingame Ranch phase 3 moves forward

Aspen City Council on Tuesday approved three contracts worth more than $1 million in preparation of the final build out of Burlingame Ranch, a city-developed, deed-restricted subdivision across from Buttermilk Ski Area.

The contracts approved during council’s regular meeting are amendments to existing ones that carry forward and add additional services provided by Denver-based 359 Design as the architect for the project.

The entire project, with land and historical costs, is budgeted at just over $64 million and will provide 79 modular units that will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Council originally signed 359 Design onto the project in June 2019, which began its work with community outreach schematic design.

A year ago, council approved the second phase of work for 359 Design, including design development, construction documents, building permit application, submission and processing, assistance with selecting a modular factory and working with the manufacturer through the building permit application process.

The third part of the contract, approved Tuesday for $590,000, lasts through the duration of construction, which is set to begin in March or April.

359 Design will have more focused management of some specific areas that have been identified throughout the preconstruction coordination effort, and will take the project to completion, which is anticipated by the end of 2022.

The contract total is $1.7 million, which includes $92,517 in additional services approved Tuesday.

Chris Everson, the city’s affordable housing development project manager, said additional services relate to changes in architecture and grading of the site.

“The overall changes that you are seeing are within our budgets,” he told council. “We have been able to maintain our budgets on these particular line items that you are being presented here today but in addition to that we also have additional contingency in the event that there are other unforeseen changes we have to make.”

Council also approved a $532,000 contract with Artaic Group to be the project’s construction manager and owner’s representative.

Finally, council OK’d a $100,000 professional services agreement between the city and Mountain West Series of Lockton Companies LLC as the insurance broker for the project. The company will provide a wrap insurance policy that covers the city, general contractor and most subcontractors.

In place of purchasing construction insurance coverage from the general contractor, using this kind of policy provides the city with superior risk management and allows the city to control the administration of any claims that may arise from the construction of the project, according to Everson.

The homeowners association at Burlingame Ranch phase 2 is in litigation with the city over claims of construction defects.

The city is claiming governmental immunity, and counterclaims that the HOA’s hired consultants are demanding too much money in alleged defects.

