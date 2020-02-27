Aspen Snowmass access will cost extra on next season’s Ikon Base Pass

People ski down Little Nell on Aspen Mountain during the holiday season on Dec. 28, 2019.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

A new pricing policy for one of the Ikon Pass options could result in fewer visitors to the slopes of Aspen Snowmass next season.

Access to Aspen Skiing Co.’s four ski areas won’t be included in the standard price of the Ikon Base Pass for 2020-21, Alterra Mountain Co. announced Thursday morning. Instead, customers must shell out an additional $150 for five days of access to Skico’s resorts as well as Jackson Hole.

The Ikon Base Pass price is $649 for buyers renewing from this season and $699 for new buyers if they meet the early deadline. To add the five days at Aspen Snowmass and Jackson Hole, the price is $799 for renewing buyers and $849 under the early deadline for new customers.

Access to Aspen Snowmass won’t change for buyers of the full Ikon Pass. That pass continues to include a collective seven days on the slopes of Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk.

That pass is $899 for renewing customers and $999 for newbies when purchased by the early deadline.

The passes go on sale March 5. They must be purchased by April 22 for the best deals.

This is a developing story that will be updated.