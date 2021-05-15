Aspen Sister Cities dedicates plaque to former President Don Sheeley
Sheeley remembered for character, two decades of service to Sister Cities
Aspen Sister Cities members dedicated a plaque in Sister Cities Plaza on Thursday to Don Sheeley, who served as president of the organization from 1998 until his death in 2017.
Members and friends of the organization met in person for the first time in more than a year for the dedication near Wagner Park.
His wife, Jill Sheeley, is the current president of the group that maintains relationships with seven sister cities on four continents.
A number of attendees, including Sheeley, Mayor Torre, and Aspen Sister Cities Vice President Betsy Ann Anastas spoke at the dedication. They remembered Sheeley for his leadership, character, love of Aspen Sister Cities and commitment to the organization’s mission to promote peace through respect, understanding and cooperation.
“This is so meaningful for me and my family. …. He would be really honored to know his legacy lives on,” Sheeley said.
