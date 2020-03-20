Aspen Mountain, Snowmass tapping out for the season; outside chance for Highlands if allowed, Skico says

A closed sign for the Silver Queen Gondola at the base of Aspen Mountain March 15, 2020.

Maddie Vincent/The Aspen Times

Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will not reopen this season, although there is an outside chance Aspen Highlands could open if the governor’s order is lifted and conditions allow, Aspen Skiing Co. said Friday.

Skico vice president of communications Jeff Hanle said in an email that crews are turning their attention at Ajax and Snowmass to summer projects.

“With the extension of statewide closures, we are officially calling it a season at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass. Crews are completing breakdown work now and will start to prep the mountains for summer construction projects next week,” Hanle said.

Aspen Highlands will remain closed for the foreseeable future, he said, but there is a possibility it could open.

“If we are given advice that we can reopen sometime late in April by state and local health agencies, we would evaluate conditions for a limited opening,” he said. “This would likely be a bare-bones, limited-services opening. We will take our lead on if this is advisable from the medical professionals.”

Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday closed resorts for a week then extended that on in the middle of the week until April 6.

This is a developing story that will be updated.