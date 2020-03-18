Colorado governor warns more social distancing restrictions are coming

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference to outline the state's efforts to fend off the spread of coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Denver.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Gov. Jared Polis indicated Wednesday morning that more severe social distancing measures will occur in communities across Colorado as the COVID-19 virus spreads throughout the state.

“We have to address the public health issue, so you’ll continue to see additional guidance requirements in the coming hours and days with regard to containing the spread of the virus because if we fail, the economic consequences of the virus running rampant will be far worse in the medium and long term,” he said during a press conference Wednesday morning. “This will be difficult, but this will also be temporary. Eventually, things will return to normal.”

He noted mountain communities are hotspots, and some of the draconian measures already taken by county health departments in those areas, like Summit County, which has shut down all non-essential businesses.

“We’re going to take the steps we need to avoid catastrophic loss of life,” Polis said, adding that a “shelter in place” order has impacts his office is considering. “We have to make sure that we have it in a way where there’s compliance, where there’s social order, where people can support themselves.”

When asked how a measure like that would be enforced, Polis said it’s up to the people of Colorado to do the right thing.

“I want to be clear that the responsibility is on the people at the end of the day,” he said, adding the state’s recommendation is no more than 10 people in one place. “There’s not really the ability to police. If you’re stupid and you have 30 or 40 or 80 people at your home, I mean, maybe the neighbors will complain and maybe the police will come out, but please don’t be stupid, your local law enforcement is not going to be everywhere.

“It’s not something you’re trying to get away with. What you’re doing is you’re jeopardizing the lives of your friends.”