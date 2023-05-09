 Aspen Misc.: Kids Safety Fair, AVSC pups | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc.: Kids Safety Fair, AVSC pups

Staff report

On Saturday, May 6, Valley View, an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, hosted its annual Kids Safety Fair at Valley View Hospital.
Valley View/Courtesy photo
AVSC dogs playing in the last bit of snow.
AVSC/Courtesy Photo
“This photo was taken during Coronation Week in London. Our neighborhood park in Mayfair had created a “photo op” installation and my husband and I couldn’t resist the opportunity!”
Kathryn and Richard Rabinow/Courtesy photo
