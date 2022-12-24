Aspen Misc. News News | 2 min ago Aspen Elks Lodge #224 drug awareness chair Dr. Tom Kurt spoke at the “Let’s Talk About It” conference sponsored by High Rockies Harm Reduction at the Basalt Regional Library on Dec. 11. Bags of drug awareness educational toys for adolescents and an op-ed for parents were distributed to the audience. Pictured from left to right are Lindsey Lupow (Aspen Strong), Dr. Tom Kurt (Drug Awareness, Aspen Elks), Cath Adams (Aperture of Hope), Jared Rollins (Mid Valley Family Practice), Maggie Seldeen (High Rockies Harm Reduction), and Kim Reil (A Way Out). Courtesy photo Ruth Owens, wearing glasses and a menorah headband, celebrated Chanukah with family and friends after taking a two-year pause from the gatherings due to COVID. Owens, who also celebrated her 50th year in Aspen, called the celebration a “Miracle Party.” Her daughters Lydia and Meredith are also wearing menorah headbands. Courtesy photoaspenmisc-atd-122522-2 Local readers Tom Cooper and Susan Capiel enjoyed the tailgating scene at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ahead of home team LSU’s 45-20 homecoming romp over Ole Miss on Nov. 12. Courtesy photoaspenmisc-atd-122522-3 Local Aspen Misc. 2 min ago This Week in Aspen history 3 min ago Willoughby: A snapshot of Christmas in 1942 5 min ago Mountain Mayhem : Aspen holiday gift guide 10 min ago PARC Aspen aims to fill a void 16 hrs ago See more