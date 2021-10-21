Aspen History: Aspen State Teachers College
“Aspen State upsets Texas in surprise game,” proclaimed the Aspen Times on October 19, 1978. “When the Aspen leaves turn to gold and there is a nip in the air… When the World Series blares over the radio and TV… That’s when Aspenites get nostalgic and think about Homecoming Days back in high school and college. For the perennial college kids of Aspen, Aspen State Teachers College last weekend held a good old-time Homecoming, compete with pep rally, football game, parade and Homecoming Dance. The cheerleaders led the parade with brooms and pom pompoms. Fulton Begley III who is dean of women and equipment manager of Aspen State, says that he was a little disappointed when half the team was lost before the game as a result of the pep rally held at The ASTC Study Hall (the new bar under the Paragon). However the ASTC team went on to upset Texas 16 to 8 in the game in Wagner Stadium. ‘It was the first time we ever scored at home,’ says Begley. ‘But then it was the first time any other team ever showed up to play us.’ Over 700 people turned up in old Homecoming attire at the Homecoming Dance at Rick’s, and danced to old songs by Tumbleweed.” The image above shows the 1978 Aspen State Teacher’s College football team in Wagner Park.
A look back at the homecoming heyday of make-believe college for the “perennial college kids of Aspen.”