Aspen Fourth of July “parade” and schedule of events in downtown; bonus Snowmass concert
The 2021 edition of Aspen’s Fourth of July festivities comes with a big twist with the “stationary parade.“ The annual children’s bike parade is on, but the decorating location this year is in Wagner Park.
The “parade” is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and streets in downtown Aspen will be closed as visitors will be moving and the floats and vendors staying put.
The city of Aspen has a survey available now asking what the future of the annual Fourth of July parade. Parade organizers want public input on any future changes.
In Snowmass, there are family events and activities through the day in the Base Village area and on the Mall, and the day tops off with a bonus free Sunday concert in the Fanny Hill series. Show scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
And another reminder that the area is in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which means absolutely no fireworks of any kind and no campfires. Saturday was the third anniversary of the fire that burned more than 12,500 acres on Basalt Mountain in 2018.
A look at the Sunday events for Fourth of July:
ASPEN
Buddy Program 5k: 8 a.m. http://www.buddyprogram.org for more information and to register
Kids’ Bike Parade: 9 a.m. is bike decorating at Wagner Park, 10 a.m. is bike parade near Wagner Park
Parade: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is Stationary Parade in downtown core
Concert: 4 p.m. Fourth of July free concert by Aspen Music Festival and School at Benedict Music Tent
Evening Events: 8:30-10:30 p.m. in downtown Aspen will be street performers and other late-night events
Laser Light Show: 9:15 p.m. at Wagner Park
SNOWMASS
Concert: 6:30 p.m. Fanny Hill is a bonus free concert with New Orleans band Miss Mojo
More info also at aspenchamber.org and gosnowmass.com.
