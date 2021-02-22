Aspen council candidates disavow Boebert connections through campaign treasurer

Two Aspen City Council candidates who are using the treasurer services of a woman who previously worked for Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed no connection Monday to the controversial congresswoman.

Mark Reece and Casey Endsley both hired Marjorie Klein of Fort Lupton as treasurer of their campaigns, according to campaign finance reports. Klein served as Boebert’s treasurer until June, according to federal campaign finance reports.

“I’ve never met her,” Reece said of Boebert. “I’ve never spoken to her. I don’t know her.”

Reece said Klein’s name was one of three given to him by his bookkeeper in Denver when he asked for campaign accountant references, and Klein was the first to call him back. Endsley, who is a friend of Reece’s, said he received Klein’s name from Reece.

“Definitely not,” Endsley said Monday when asked if he had any connections to Boebert. “It’s just a coincidence. I don’t align with a lot of the things she aligns with. We’re pretty far away from each other (politically).”

Federal records indicate Klein served as Boebert’s treasurer until June 30, when she was replaced by Mike McCauley, a certified public accountant of Salt Lake City.

Boebert, who represents Pitkin County as part of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, beat former Rep. Scott Tipton in the June 30 primary, and defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in the November election.