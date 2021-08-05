Art Spotlight: Anderson Ranch Arts Center

The Painting, Drawing & Printmaking Studio at Anderson Ranch Arts Center. Photo courtesy of Anderson Ranch Arts Center

Anderson Ranch Arts Center Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5263 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass Village

970-923-3181

http://www. andersonranch.org

Founded in 1966, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is a premier destination in America for art making and critical dialogue, bringing together aspiring and internationally renowned artists to discuss and further their work in a stimulating environment. Its mission is to enrich lives with art, inspiration and community.

The 5-acre campus hosts extensive workshops for aspiring, emerging and established artists, children and teenagers in eight disciplines, including Photography & New Media, Ceramics, Painting & Drawing, Furniture Design & Woodworking, Sculpture, Printmaking and Digital Fabrication.

“We are an oasis, a maker’s paradise, but also leading the way in technology and our facilities,” said Katherine Roberts, Director of Marketing and Communications. “We are known internationally as a place where very sophisticated, world-famous artists come to create and engage with the community.”

Events include virtual and in-person workshops, lectures, Q&A sessions with world-renowned artists, collectors and art world luminaries, as well as free public events, such as gallery exhibitions, art auctions and culinary events in the Ranch Cafe. Guests may also enjoy an outdoor sculpture exhibition and many virtual events and workshops.

In addition to the Summer Series, Featured Artists & Conversations, the Ranch hosts engaging events throughout the year including Recognition Week, held in honor of Anderson Ranch’s International Artist Award and Service to the Arts Award honorees, and a year-round Artists-in-Residence Program, fostering artistic growth for emerging and established visual artists.

