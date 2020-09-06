Annual ‘Best of 2020’ starts Monday with nomination period for Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt

best of 2020 Here is the timeline for this year’s annual “Best of 2020: Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt” contest: Nomination period: Sept. 7-25 Voting period: Sept. 28-Oct. 12 Winners announced & magazine release: Nov. 27 For more information, go to AspenTimes.com/Bestof2020

In the middle of a worldwide pandemic, it is imperative to stay connected to friends, family and our community. This year, our annual “Best Of” contest and publication means even more to support and bolster locals, local businesses and celebrate what made our valley the best during a crazy 2020.

So, make your voice heard. The Aspen Times is seeking nominations online starting Monday for your favorite people, places and things around the Roaring Fork Valley for our “Best of 2020: Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt.”

Who has the Best Happy Hour in Aspen? Where is the Best Margarita in Snowmass? What was the Best Virtual Event you watched? The Best Patio in Basalt? Which is the Best Chairlift? Who is the Best Volunteer? You tell us!

Last year, we had more than 90,000 votes cast. If you think you’re the best, your business is the best, your friend is the best — make sure to nominate them.

“If there was ever a year for the people to come out en masse and support local business, it’s 2020,” Aspen Times publisher Samantha Johnston said. “All of our favorite businesses can use the extra love and support right now as we head into the unknowns of offseason in a pandemic, so we hope that this year’s Best Of will be our best ever. Nominate. Vote. Tell your friends.”

This year, we are welcoming Basalt to our competition; all categories, outside of the specific town-based Food & Drink, are open to people and places from Aspen through Basalt.

To ensure a fair competition, “Best of 2020” is split into two phases: nomination and voting. Only the top 10 most nominated people, places and businesses per category make it on the official voting ballot — think of it as the primaries. The nomination process is a blind write-in; our online contest streamlines nominations and allows users to have their say without the influence of previous entries.

Visit AspenTimes.com/Bestof2020 to nominate your favorites in Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt. Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 25.

After the nominees are vetted and tallied, voting will start Sept. 28 and run through Oct. 12. The winners will be announced in our “Best of 2020” publication, which will hit newsstands and post online in late November.

Nominate early, nominate often.