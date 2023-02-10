Agenda: Upcoming with love in the air

IF FOOD IS YOUR LOVE LANGUAGE:

Element 47, Tuesday, Feb. 14

Revel in a romantic dinner with your loved one or a memorable meal with your closest friends this Valentine’s Day at Element 47. Indulge in a three-course menu for $125++ per person with a $100++ wine-pairing option. Featuring dishes such as house-made burrata and The Little Nell’s local wagyu beef. Reservations are available between 6-9:30 pm.

CHICA Aspen, Feb. 14, 5-10 p.m.

Chica is offering Valentine’s Day specials with romantic options for guests and their loved one. Specials include oysters & bubbles and Chilean sea bass. For dessert, strawberry Champagne cheesecake made with love during the season of romance.





Tuesday Foods

You might want to avoid the busy restaurant scene this Valentine’s in favor of a cozy, romantic dinner at home with Tuesday Foods’ date night delivery as a single order or as an add-on to the Feb. 14 signature delivery. Featuring a boards and baskets appetizer.

Brush Up on your red wine-drinking game with Mark Oldman, Feb. 15, 5 p.m.

Brush up on your red wine skills with Mark Oldman.

Courtesy

Perennial Aspen Food & Wine Classic favorite speaker Mark Oldman is doing a special Valentine’s Week Bevinars virtual wine class. “Outwitting the Wine List” is a master class on getting the most for your money in restaurants, including secret wine types to order and ingenious ways of getting the sommelier on your side. Feb.15, 5 p.m., via Zoom. Learn more: bevinars.com/product/outwitting-the-wine-list/?v=7516fd43adaa .

IF YOU LOVE TO LAUGH:

TACAW’s Valentine’s Day Comedy Dinner and a Show featuring a husband-and-wife comedy duo: Kara Klenk & Jared Logan, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.

Married couple Kara Klenk and Jared Logan want to make you laugh on Valentine’s Day at TACAW.

Courtesy

TACAW’s Valentine’s Day tradition is back.

Kara Klenk is a stand-up comic, writer, and actor who grew up in Connecticut, currently lives in Los Angeles, and started her comedy career in New York City. She was named by Time Out New York as one of the Top 10 Funniest Women in NYC.

Jared Logan is a writer and comedian from Morgantown, West Virginia. He has performed his own half hour special on Comedy Central, as well as appearing on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, “The Meltdown,” “Mash Up,” “John Oliver’s New York Stand-up Show,” “The Pete Holmes Show,” and “@Midnight.” He was a regular cast member on VH1’s “Best Week Ever” and Tru TV’s “World’s Dumbest.” His comedy albums “My Brave Battle” and “The Twilight Door” are available on iTunes and Spotify.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS:

23rd annual International Guitar Night, Wheeler Opera House, Sunday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Whether you’re a fan of jazz, Latin music, or contemporary classical guitar, International Guitar Night, in its 23rd year of touring, has you covered.

Jocelyn Gould — Canadian jazz guitarist and vocalist and recipient of the 2021 Juno (Canadian Grammy) for Jazz Album of The Year — is passionate about the tradition of jazz guitar; she cites Grant Green, Kenny Burrell, Wes Montgomery, and Joe Pass as primary influences of the instrument.

Jesus Guerrero, Flamenco master from Spain, started playing guitar at the age of 11 years under the tutelage of master teacher José Luis Balao. His natural virtuosity with the instrument and his musical creativity have led him to be one of the most sought-after figures of the current flamenco scene.

Stephanie Jones, currently based in Germany, is an active soloist and chamber musician. She is passionate about sharing her music with others and is recognized as an innovative and musical artist.

Olli Soikkeli, from Finland, started playing guitar at age of 12. After a few years of playing, he was introduced to the music of Django Reinhardt, and gypsy jazz has been Olli’s main focus ever since.

Wheeler Opera House & Belly Up Aspen present Phoffman of Greensky Bluegrass, Friday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Paul Hoffman (phoffman) is a singer, songwriter, and the mandolin player of the critically-acclaimed and internationally touring Americana/rock band Greensky Bluegrass. From humble beginnings, the band quickly became a festival favorite, having performed at such iconic events as Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits Festival, Stagecoach, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and countless others in addition to headlining sold-out performances at venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheater, Ryman Auditorium, and The Chicago Theatre. “Greensky are hardly strictly bluegrass and, yet, representing the genre for a whole new generation,” claimed Rolling Stone in 2010.

FOR ART LOVERS:

Galerie Maxmillian

Albert Sanford and his pups are ready to welcome you to Galerie Maxmillian this Valentine’s day.

Courtesy

Galerie Max is celebrating a happy 25 years of loving Aspen. Pet a puppy, pick up a contemporary art paper note block as your Valentine gift, and check out the latest in contemporary British and American art, European masterworks, and ask about a new show to be unveiled on President’s Weekend.

Casterline|Goodman Gallery

Seth Fiifi Afful, “Afia Prempeh,” 2023 Recto Acrylic on canvas 55 1/8 x 43 1/4 inches 140 x 110 cm

Courtesy

For the art lovers out there, how about a cruise around local art galleries? Casterline|Goodman Gallery is debuting (for the first time in the U.S.) the work of painter Seth Fiifi Afful: casterlinegoodman.com/viewing-room/22-seth-fiifi-afful-beauty-in-unity/